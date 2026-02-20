This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Brian Lupo

The House Oversight Committee released a five-hour deposition today of L Brands co-founder, Leslie Wexner. The Victoria’s Secret billionaire was allegedly one of Jeffrey Epstein’s closest associates, as the late sex-trafficker was tasked with managing large sums of money and was granted power of attorney over Wexner’s fortune.

Rep. Robert Garcia claims that “approximately…a billion dollars” was either given to or provided in stocks to Epstein by Wexner. Additionally, Wexner transferred a $56-77 million dollar home in Manhattan, the Herbert N. Straus House, to Epstein.

During the deposition released by the House Oversight GOP account on X, a question was asked of Wexner regarding Epstein having other clients in addition to him.

Wexner went on to give a long-winded answer about how Epstein operated and inventoried Wexner’s estate. “I didn’t count forks and spoons…Jeffrey said, ‘People could be walking out with forks and spoons.’ Gee, that’s a good idea. We should have an inventory.”

Wexner said he hired a house manager who had run the U.S. Embassy in Rome.

At the conclusion of his long answer, Wexner’s attorney leaned over and began to whisper in his ear. The mic was still hot and picked up the warning:

“I’ll f***ing kill you if you answer another question with more than five words, ok?”

Both Wexner and the attorney chuckled after they went back to their respective places at the table.

President Trump

At another point in the deposition, Rep. Jasmine Crockett asked Wexner about President Trump’s relationship with Epstein, and whether or not he ever witnessed “Trump having a sexual relationship with a person who was introduced to him by Epstein or Maxwell?”

“No,” Wexner responded.

“Has Donald Trump ever discussed Epstein with you?” she followed up.

Again, Wexner responded, “No.”

Crockett proceeded to ask if Epstein ever discussed Trump with him, and vice versa. Both times Wexner responded, “No.”

