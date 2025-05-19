Bernie Sanders just said the quiet part out loud—and Andrew Schulz got it all on tape.

In one of his most brutally honest interviews ever, Sanders admitted Democrats ARE a threat to democracy.

He even pulled back the curtain on being robbed in 2016 and revealed his thoughts on a 2028 run.

By the halfway mark of the 80-minute conversation, Sanders started unleashing truth bombs.

He said the Democratic establishment sold out decades ago, trading working-class voters for wealthy donors and out-of-touch consultants. According to Sanders, that’s when everything started to fall apart.

“The 70s, 60s, Democrats caught on that you could raise a lot of money from wealthy people,” Sanders explained.

“And it gets back to campaign financing and all that stuff. So you got a Democratic establishment now, which is funded by wealthy people. You have consultants who are really way out of touch with reality, who make a whole lot of money in campaigns. And working class is ignored,” Sanders said.

He added that Donald Trump succeeded where Democrats fell short because at least he pretended to care about the working class.

The conversation pivoted to Kamala Harris’s crushing defeat, where Bernie Sanders got visibly upset.

He recalled how Kamala’s “bloody consultants” told her to campaign on: “Hey, everything’s good. We’re going to keep doing the exact same thing.”

“That was what her bloody consultants told her to say. I begged them [to go with a different message]!” Sanders lamented.

Andrew Schulz challenged Sanders, saying, “Why can’t she [Kamala] push back?”—to which he conceded, “You’re right. There’s no argument.”

Then came a jaw-dropper. Sanders was cornered by co-host Akaash Singh, who got him to admit that, YES, Democrats ARE a threat to Democracy.

It happened when Schulz brought up how, over the past four election cycles, Democratic voters had little to no real say in who their nominee would be. He flat-out told Sanders that the DNC stole the 2016 primary from him.

Sanders didn’t deny it. “In the world that I live in, you got a choice,” he replied—implying it was either let the Democrats rig the process or risk handing the White House to Trump.

He even said his wife agrees that the nomination was stolen from him. Still, Sanders stood by the choice to support Hillary, calling both her and Trump “not a great choice”—but Hillary the lesser evil.

That’s when Schulz’s co-host Akaash Singh jumped in and asked:

“Could we not also say that if there hasn’t been a fair primary for the Democrats since 2008, are they not also a threat to democracy?”

Sanders conceded. “Fair enough,” he said. “I’m not going to argue with that point.”

Before we continue: if you’re not following me yet, you might be missing the real story behind the headlines. I post critical updates daily. Subscribe now and stay ahead of the curve.

Sanders pulled back on the Democratic establishment, detailing how they despise “DIRTY” working-class people without a PhD.

He recalled how thousands of energized, working-class supporters would show up to rallies—only to be met with hostility at official party events.

Sanders painted the scene:

“There’d be a few hundred people, mostly older, whiter, wealthier. And you saw the clash. The establishment did not want to open the door. They hated the idea that all these people whose hands were a little bit dirty, who didn’t have PhDs or weren’t wealthy…”

“Imagine walking in—‘It’s my party, man. You ain’t getting in.’ Yes, we will fight you in the most ruthless ways that we can. And that’s the struggle.”

He warned that Democrats either open the door—or go down with the Titanic.

It didn’t stop there. Sanders went on to blame the Democratic establishment for destroying his 2016 run with a coordinated smear campaign.

When asked who labeled his grassroots supporters as racists and misogynists, Sanders didn’t hesitate: “It was the Democratic establishment.”

He admitted that the Democratic establishment worked hand-in-hand with the media to push this “myth” to destroy his campaign.

“They were sitting there, we had a lot of young people, we had people of color, and you know, they create this kind of myth, with the help of the corporate media and all that stuff,” Sanders explained.

Then it got worse. When Schulz pointed out that the same playbook was used against podcasters in 2024, Sanders agreed without skipping a beat: “Yeah, that’s what the liberal elite tries to do.”

The conversation ended with a surprise. Bernie Sanders officially ruled out a 2028 presidential run, saying, “I think I’ve run my last race.”

What came next was another shocker: he refused to endorse AOC.

When asked if his “Oligarchy Tour” with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was part of a passing of the baton, Sanders shut it down immediately.

“No. Don’t look at it like that,” adding, “It’s not a passing of the baton.”

While he praised her efforts, he made his position clear:

“I think Alexandria is great, but it’s NOT MY JOB to determine who the new leaders are.”

Thanks for reading. For more in-depth stories the mainstream won’t touch, follow me on Substack.

Looking for something else to read?

Singapore just criminalized vaccine refusal. But the bigger picture of this story is even more disturbing.

Share