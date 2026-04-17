This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mariane Angela

Authorities in Huntsville, Ala. are reviewing the death of a 34-year-old aerospace researcher who worked on experimental anti-gravity propulsion, adding to a growing list of scientists with ties to advanced physics programs who have died or disappeared in recent years.

Over the past 33 months, 10 U.S. researchers and scientists have reportedly died or disappeared, including government contractor Steven Garcia, 48, who allegedly vanished in August 2025 in New Mexico after leaving his home on foot and leaving behind his phone, wallet and keys.

The reported total now stands at 11 deaths or disappearances, including Amy Eskridge, who authorities say died on June 11, 2022 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, though officials have not released a full investigative report or explained why detailed case files remain unavailable, according to the Daily Mail.

WATCH:

Eskridge focused her research on anti-gravity technology aimed at manipulating or canceling gravitational forces, a field she said could transform space travel and energy systems. She previously warned in public discussions that her work carried personal risk due to its sensitive nature. Before her death, Eskridge co-founded The Institute for Exotic Science with her father, retired NASA engineer Richard Eskridge. She publicly promoted the group as a platform to explore unconventional propulsion theories, including concepts linked to experimental aerospace programs.

In a 2020 podcast interview, Eskridge said she planned to move forward with public disclosure of UFO and extraterrestrial research but warned that she felt increasing pressure and intrusion.

“I’m scared, I’m tired. I need to disclose soon, man. I need to publish soon because it’s like escalating. It’s getting more and more aggressive. This has been going on for like four or five years, and over the past 12 months it’s been escalating, like more aggressive, more invasive digging through my underwear drawer and sexual threats,” Eskridge said.

Eskridge alleged before her death that a Russian operational group targeted her after she became of interest for intelligence surveillance, escalating from passive monitoring to what she described as active physical stalking near her home. She claimed individuals moved into nearby apartments, observed her movements, and coordinated surveillance using vehicles she identified as suspicious, including a dark Lexus with repeatedly changing license plates.

Eskridge further alleged that she and her partner witnessed a man exit a nearby apartment, swap the Lexus license plates in front of them, and leave the original plate visible outside as a form of intimidation. She also claimed the same vehicle later followed her across locations and once posed as an Uber driver, matching the license plate in the app but lacking proper identification.

Over the past several years, a few prominent U.S. scientists and researchers have died or disappeared, prompting speculation about possible suspicious circumstances in some of the cases. However, U.S. officials have not established any verified link between the incidents, according to an April 9 report from Newsweek.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee said he believes some missing persons cases across the country may share concerning similarities in how they occurred. He added that lawmakers should take closer notice of these incidents, saying they warrant greater scrutiny.

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