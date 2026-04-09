This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

A disturbing pattern just claimed its ninth victim. Michael David Hicks, a research scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), passed away on July 30, 2023 at the age of 59. The cause of death has never been made public, and no record of an autopsy being performed could be found. NASA and JPL have not commented.

This revelation pushes the total to nine scientists and officials tied to US secrets who have died or mysteriously disappeared recently.

The cases span NASA JPL, Los Alamos National Laboratory, advanced rocket propulsion, asteroid tracking systems with military applications, and classified space surveillance programs.

Hicks worked on critical projects involving comets, asteroids, and planetary defense initiatives with direct ties to national security technology, including the DART Project, NASA’s test to see if humans could deflect dangerous asteroids away from Earth.

While no public allegations of foul play have been made in his specific case, his death fits squarely into a growing list that has now triggered alarm bells among national security experts and Congress.

The string of incidents has drawn the attention of Congress and members of the US intelligence community, who see a disturbing pattern surrounding experts with knowledge of missiles and rocket engines.

As we previously highlighted, the pattern constitutes a chilling wave including astrophysicist Carl Grillmair, shot dead on his front porch in February 2026; NASA-affiliated scientist Frank Maiwald, who died in July 2024 with no public cause released; aerospace engineer Monica Jacinto Reza, who vanished while hiking in June 2025 and has never been found; retired Air Force General William Neil McCasland, who disappeared without a trace in February 2026 after overseeing billions in advanced space and defense programs; and others tied to Los Alamos, MIT plasma fusion research, and pharmaceutical work with government contracts.

The individuals involved have deep knowledge of technologies that blur the lines between civilian space exploration and military applications—from hypersonic missile tracking to next-generation propulsion alloys designed to reduce reliance on foreign systems.

Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker stated: “You can say these are all suspicious, and these are scientists who have worked in critical technology.” He added: “It’s been happening since the Cold War. Especially when nuclear technology and missile technology were first coming to the forefront.”

Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett, who has been vocal on these issues, warned: “There have been several others throughout the country that have disappeared under suspicious circumstances. I think we ought to be paying attention to it.” He continued: “The numbers seem very high in these certain areas of research. I think we’d better be paying attention, and I don’t think we should trust our government.”

The timing is impossible to ignore. These losses come as President Trump continues pushing for full transparency on UFO and UAP files, demanding the release of information long buried by the bureaucracy.

Experts with firsthand knowledge of advanced propulsion, surveillance, and potential breakthrough technologies are precisely the kind of voices the deep state would rather silence than allow to speak freely under an America First administration.

Congress is probing disappearances linked to space, gravity, and advanced energy technologies. Former FBI officials have raised espionage risks at facilities like Los Alamos and JPL, where foreign adversaries have long targeted American talent.

Yet instead of straight answers, the public gets silence from NASA and JPL on these deaths. No comments. No transparency. Just more questions.

This isn’t random tragedy. It’s a pattern that demands scrutiny. As the body count and missing persons list grows among those guarding America’s most sensitive secrets, one thing is clear: the American people deserve the truth about what these experts knew and why they are no longer here to share it.

Copyright 2026 m o d e r n i t y

Share