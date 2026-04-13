This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Yet another high-level government contractor with intimate knowledge of America’s nuclear weapons program has disappeared without a trace—becoming the tenth individual connected to U.S. secrets to die or vanish under suspicious circumstances recently.

Steven Garcia, 48, walked out of his Albuquerque, New Mexico home on August 28, 2025, carrying only a handgun. He left behind his phone, keys, wallet, and car. He has not been seen since.

An anonymous source close to the case told the Daily Mail that Garcia worked as a government contractor at the Kansas City National Security Campus (KCNSC) facility in Albuquerque. The site manufactures more than 80 percent of all non-nuclear components for America’s nuclear weapons arsenal.

Garcia allegedly held a top security clearance in a “very high-level, overseeing position for all the assets. Tens, maybe hundreds of millions of dollars in equipment and assets, some of which are not classified, others would be classified.”

The source was adamant that Garcia showed no signs of distress. “He was a very stable person,” they declared, adding that the possibility of Garcia being targeted by foreign spies “makes the most sense.”

This latest disappearance fits an alarming pattern. Four officials with nuclear or rocket technology ties have now vanished in nearly identical fashion—walking away from their New Mexico homes on foot with minimal possessions. All are linked through overlapping facilities: KCNSC, Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), and Kirtland Air Force Base.

The cases connect directly to retired Air Force General William Neil McCasland, who himself disappeared under similar circumstances in February 2026. A source explained: “That entire mission runs out of Kirtland Air Force Base. A big part of it, including the technology and the production of the technology that they use, is all built in Albuquerque. So McCasland would have absolutely known and been to these facilities.”

The list already included NASA JPL researchers, Los Alamos personnel, and experts in fusion and asteroid defense technologies with direct military applications. The pattern now stands at ten.

Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker has repeatedly warned about the threat. “Our scientists have been targeted for a long time, especially in the rocket propulsion area, by hostile foreign intelligence services.” He added: “I think we’ve even seen instances where nuclear scientists have been taken out. They’ve been assassinated.”

A second source echoed the growing unease: “It’s a little strange that these people just keep disappearing. I mean, he literally just walked off into the desert with a firearm and a bottle of water and that was it.”

The timing could not be more striking. As Rep. Tim Burchett prepares to reveal explosive details in upcoming UFO briefings—including “names, dates, people and locations”—the disappearances continue.

Experts with the most dangerous knowledge are now simply vanishing. Foreign adversaries have every incentive to strike at America’s technological edge while bureaucrats in Washington play games with classified briefings.

Copyright 2026 m o d e r n i t y

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