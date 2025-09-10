This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee held a bombshell hearing Tuesday afternoon on how the corruption of “science” has manipulated vaccine policy, public perception, and parents’ choices.

Attorney Aaron Siri, managing partner at Siri & Glimstad LLP, dropped a nuclear truth bomb on the vaccine establishment, exposing how the government, medical elites, and Big Pharma buried damning data proving vaccinated children face far higher rates of chronic illness than their unvaccinated peers.

Siri testified that none of the clinical trials relied upon to license routine childhood vaccines on the CDC’s schedule ever proved the products safe before licensure due to glaring design flaws.

Worse, post-licensure monitoring is riddled with manipulation and “a priori” assumptions that vaccines are inherently safe, effectively corrupting the entire scientific process.

According to Siri, a team of respected researchers at Henry Ford Health in Detroit, led by Dr. Marcus Zervos, Division Head of Infectious Disease, undertook a massive vaccinated vs. unvaccinated birth cohort study involving 18,468 children enrolled between 2000 and 2016.

The results were devastating to the vaccine establishment:

Vaccinated children were 3.03 times more likely to develop allergic diseases.

4.29 times more likely to develop asthma.

5.53 times more likely to suffer neurodevelopmental disorders — including speech disorders and developmental delays.

5.96 times more likely to develop autoimmune diseases.

Not a single case of ADHD, learning disability, or tics was found among the unvaccinated, while hundreds of cases existed among the vaccinated cohort

By age 10, only 43% of vaccinated children remained free of chronic disease — compared to 83% of unvaccinated children.

Despite the study being well-designed and internally validated, the researchers refused to publish it, fearing career destruction. Dr. Lois Lamerato admitted she “did not want to make doctors uncomfortable,” while Dr. Zervos feared losing his job.

Siri blasted this blatant cover-up, warning that if the results had shown vaccines improving health outcomes, the study would have been published immediately. Instead, because the findings threatened the pharmaceutical-government alliance, the study was buried, leaving parents in the dark.

Siri:

The following is from a table in the study titled, “Incidence of Chronic Health Conditions Stratified by Vaccine Exposure Status” and reflects the number of instances (denoted as “N”) and the rate (denoted as “Incidence per 1,000,000 pt-yrs”) of a given medical condition for each group. The rate is critical because there were more children in the exposed (16,511 children) than the unexposed group (1,957 children). Also, note that some of the unvaccinated children have some of the listed chronic health conditions and hence, other environmental insults, aside from vaccines, can certainly cause these conditions. Finally, note that for many of the conditions, there were many cases in the vaccinated group but none in the unvaccinated group. When that happened, an “[i]ncident rate ratios could not be calculated … since all cases occurred in the group exposed to vaccination and no cases occurred in the unexposed group.” The reason it cannot be calculated is because division breaks down when one value is zero. For example, while there were 262 cases of ADHD in the vaccinated group, there were zero in the unvaccinated group. Hence, an IRR could not be calculated for this condition. As you can see from this table, for many conditions, the incidence and rate among the vaccinated is far greater than among the unvaccinated. For many others, no rate could be calculated because, as discussed above, there wasn’t a single instance of that condition among the unvaccinated.

You can read his full testimony HERE.

Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) tried to pull a cheap stunt to discredit Siri, sneering at his lack of a medical degree.

The exchange backfired spectacularly, causing the audience to erupt in applause at Siri’s response.

Sen. Blumenthal:

“We’ve been talking about medical issues. You’re not a medical doctor, are you?” Aaron Siri:

“No, sir.” Blumenthal:

“You’re not an immunologist or biologist or any—” Aaron Siri:

“Or vaccinologist… No. But I depose them regularly, including the world’s leading ones with regards to the vaccines. I have to make my claims based on actual evidence. When I go to court with regards to vaccines, I don’t get to rely on titles.” Blumenthal:

“Okay… But you’re not a doctor.” Aaron Siri:

“No. Actually, I prefer not to be a doctor because I prefer to rely on the evidence, not slogans like we’ve been hearing.” Blumenthal:

“Okay.”

