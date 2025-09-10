This article originally appeared on PharmaFiles and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Aussie17

Dr Scott: "I know a fair amount about the MRNA vaccines."

Wow, folks – if you thought Dr. Aseem Malhotra's bombshell speech at the Reform UK conference was eye-opening, wait until you see this clip from Senator Ron Johnson's Senate Hearing titled "How the Corruption of Science has Impacted Public Perception and Policies Regarding Vaccines", which was just held yesterday.

It's like a real-time demonstration of what Malhotra called the "illusion of knowledge" – that dangerous barrier to truth where so-called experts think they know it all, but really, they're flying blind under the influence of corrupted science!

In this Senate hearing, Dr. Jake Scott, an infectious diseases expert from Stanford University, defended COVID vaccines (and vaccines in general). This is the same Dr. Jake Scott who has been loudly proclaiming his expertise as an infectious diseases doctor and supposedly “fact-checking” RFK Jr. on vaccine misinformation.

But oh boy, does he get absolutely dismantled by Senator Johnson! Scott claims he knows "a fair amount" about mRNA technology – but it turns out he doesn't even grasp the basics. He stumbles on modified mRNA, biodistribution of lipid nanoparticles, and DNA contamination.

It's shocking – and a perfect example of the misinformed doctors Malhotra warned us about. These "experts" are testifying in the Senate, shaping policies that affect millions, yet they can't answer fundamental questions about the tech they're promoting!

Dr. Scott admits he knows "a fair amount," but he clearly doesn't – he thinks the mRNA degrades rapidly like natural mRNA, when it's actually modified mRNA designed to stick around (studies show it lingers in the body for unknown durations!). He buys into the myth that the shots "stay in the arm," ignoring biodistribution data from Japanese FOIA showing lipid nanoparticles spreading everywhere – ovaries, adrenal glands, even crossing the blood-brain and placental barriers. And the kicker? He has no clue how the tech works: it turns your cells into spike protein factories, producing a toxic protein that triggers inflammation, like myocarditis.

And let's zoom in on that DNA contamination bombshell: Senator Johnson references the McKernan study, which shows Pfizer vials contaminated with DNA plasmids at 36 to 627 times over the regulatory limit (FDA allows just 10 nanograms per dose). Emphasizing here – this McKernan study is actually the Speicher et al study, based on the groundbreaking lab work by Dr David Speicher, whose independent analysis exposed these alarming levels. You can read Dr. Speicher’s commentary of this hearing on his substack - “Courageous Truth.”

But hold on to your hats…. there’s even more revelation during this hearing!

BOMBSHELL REVELATION FROM AARON SIRI ON HIDDEN VACCINATED VS UNVACCINATED STUDY.

During the same hearing, Aaron Siri also blew the lid off a buried study that Big Pharma and pro-vax establishments don't want you to see! This isn't some fringe theory; it's a mainstream, pro-vaccine doctor's own research from a major U.S. health institution, shoved into a drawer because the results shatter the “vaccines are safe” narrative. Siri revealed how Dr. Marcus Zervos, former head of infectious diseases at Henry Ford Medical Center (and a guy who ran trials for the Moderna COVID jab), conducted a massive vaccinated vs. unvaccinated comparison – and the findings are jaw-dropping!

Back in 2017, ICAN pushed for this exact study to "shut the anti-vaxxers up," as Siri put it. To everyone's surprise, the pro-vaccine team at Henry Ford agreed, analyzing real medical records from 2000-2016. The goal? Reduce vaccine hesitancy by proving the CDC schedule is safe.

Instead?

They found vaccinated children had 4.29 times the rate of asthma, 3.03 times the rate of atopic disease, 5.96 times the rate of autoimmune disease, and 5.53 times the rate of neurodevelopmental disorders – including 3.28 times the developmental delay and 4.47 times the speech disorders. All statistically significant!

And get this: Conditions like ADHD? 262 cases in the vaccinated group, ZERO in the unvaccinated. Brain dysfunction, learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, tics – same story, too many in vaxxed kids to ignore, but zero on the other side. Overall, after 10 years, only 17% of unvaccinated kids had a chronic health issue, compared to a staggering 57% of vaccinated kids (often multiple issues). Siri tied it to immune system dysregulation caused by vaccines – citations in his testimony.

Why hasn't this been screamed from the rooftops? Because it didn't fit the agenda! Siri says they've begged Zervos and his epidemiologist, Dr. Lamoreta, to publish. They admit it's well-designed, but Zervos fears losing his job, and Lamoreta doesn't want to "make doctors uncomfortable." Classic corruption – only "safe" studies see the light of day, while truth gets buried. This is the real-world rot: science hijacked, doctors silenced, patients harmed.

Signing off for now

A17

