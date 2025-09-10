In 2016, Dr. Marcus Zervos agreed to the unthinkable: test the vaccinated against the unvaccinated.

Convinced it would prove vaccines safe, he vowed to publish the results no matter what.

Those results never saw the light of day—until now.

Here’s what the buried study revealed.

Meet Dr. Marcus Zervos, head of infectious disease at Henry Ford Health in Detroit. He’s as pro-vaccine as they come.

In 2016, he crossed paths with health freedom journalist Del Bigtree, who urged him to take on something public health had avoided for decades: a study comparing the health outcomes of vaccinated and unvaccinated children.

Dr. Zervos agreed to run the study, determined to prove Bigtree and other vaccine skeptics wrong. At the time, he vowed, “Whatever the results, they get published.”

In early 2020, Bigtree and team received a copy of the study. It was a retrospective vaccinated vs. unvaccinated comparison, examining the long-term health outcomes of 18,468 subjects.

Its title was “Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children: A Birth Cohort Study.”

Here’s what the results revealed:

Vaccinated children were over four times more likely to have an asthma diagnosis than the unvaccinated.

They also had a sixfold increase in acute and chronic ear infections.

Speech disorders were 4.47 times higher in the vaccinated group compared to the unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, the unvaccinated cohort showed zero cases of brain dysfunction, diabetes, learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, tics, or other psychological disorders.

“This is devastating.”

Attorney Aaron Siri of ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network) notes that this study should have been “rushed to publication on an emergency basis.”

But that didn’t happen.

Why? Because publishing this would have ruined Zervos’ career.

As Siri testified at a Senate vaccine hearing on Tuesday, the overall findings showed that “after 10 years, 17% of unvaccinated children had a chronic health issue, while 57% of vaccinated children had at least one.”

That’s a more than threefold increase in the risk of chronic health conditions among the vaccinated.

“The only real problem with this study,” Siri stated, “is that its findings did not fit the belief and policy that vaccines are safe. Had it found vaccinated children were healthier, it no doubt would have been published immediately. But because it found the opposite, it was shoved in a drawer.”

Huge credit goes to Del Bigtree, The Highwire, Attorney Aaron Siri, and others for 1) convincing Dr. Zervos to conduct this study and 2) bringing it to light.

The full documentary, titled An Inconvenient Study, is slated for release on October 3.

Until then, you can read Siri’s full testimony about this buried study and more here.

