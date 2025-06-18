#10 - Tucker EXPLODES after Ted Cruz implies anti-Semitic motive behind his Israel questions.

“Shame on you!”

TUCKER: “It’s interesting you’re trying to derail my questions by calling me an anti-Semite.”

CRUZ: “I did not.”

TUCKER: “Of course you are. And rather than be honorable enough to say it right to my face, you are, in a sleazy, feline way, implying it.”

Cruz later said: “If you’re not an anti-Semite, give me another reason why the obsession is Israel.”

Tucker responded: “I am in no sense obsessed with Israel. We are on the brink of war with Iran, and so these are valid questions... That does not make me an anti-Semite. And shame on you for suggesting otherwise.”

#9 - The former Dean of Nursing at St. Catherine’s University in Minnesota stole over $400,000 from the school—and won’t serve a single day in jail.

She was sentenced up to three years probation, and ordered to repay just $25,000 of what was stolen. Wow.

Credit: @GrageDustin

#8 - Caitlin Clark gets brutalized with a hand to the face before another player chest bumps her to the ground.

@RubinReport writes, “The WNBA has their Michael Jordan and they’re kicking the sh*t out of her. These ‘ladies’ should be booted from the league today.”

#7 - The Trump administration is moving to dismantle Big Pharma’s grip on television—and the networks are in full-blown panic.

TV execs are bracing for an “advertising apocalypse” as Trump officials consider policies that would hit pharma where it hurts most: their massive ad budgets. The administration may force drugmakers to disclose all side effects in their ads—or lose tax breaks entirely.

The fallout would be enormous. In 2025 alone, drug companies poured $2.18 billion into TV ads—filling more than 70% of commercial breaks on CBS Evening News and more than one in four ad minutes across all major networks.

But this isn’t just about money. It’s about control.

As RFK Jr. warned, “Their paycheck is being paid by the network. Their salaries are actually coming from pharmaceutical companies.” He added, “They gotta toe the line… They’re not giving us the real news.”

More of this, please!

#6 - Brain Surgeon Names 3 Substances That Fight EVERY Mechanism of Alzheimer's Without the Side Effects

1. Curcumin - “It increases mitochondrial function, it reduces the amyloid, reduces hyperphosphorylated tau, and it reduces all the inflammatory chemicals that trigger it.”

2. DHA (from omega-3 fats) - “DHA removes almost all the amyloid from brains.”

3. EGCG (from green tea) - “EGCG also reduces [amyloid].”

Dr. Blaylock says these substances are ignored by mainstream medicine—not because they don’t work, but because pharmaceutical companies “couldn’t make a profit off it.”

So, research and promotion are abandoned.

#5 - “You are more likely to die from the vaccine than you are from the disease for which there is a vaccine. And this is true for every single vaccine on the childhood schedule,” says Dr. Paul Thomas.

Dr. Suzanne Humphries adds, “If [vaccine] mandates were to stop, and the word really got out… these companies would crash. And that’s not going to be allowed to happen.”

#4 - Supreme Court Deals Crushing Blow to Transgender-Medical Complex

#3 - Ted Cruz claims defending the nation of Israel is in the Bible.

Tucker Carlson asked for the citation, and this happened.

Trump reveals Tucker called him to apologize over opposition—claims even Tucker agrees Iran can’t have nukes.

“Tucker’s a nice guy.”

“He called and apologized the other day because he thought he said things that were a little bit too strong.”

“And I appreciated that.”

“If they think that it’s okay for Iran to have a nuclear weapon, then they should oppose me—but nobody thinks it’s okay.”

“I don’t think Tucker says it’s okay.”

“I did ask Tucker, I said, are you okay with nuclear weapons being in the hands of Iran? And he sort of didn’t like that! He sorta didn’t like that.”

“And I said, well, if it’s okay with you, then you and I have a difference. But it’s really not okay with him.”

#1 - Japan Releases Bombshell Vax vs. Unvax Data on 18 Million People

On June 15th, a group of brave Japanese truth seekers did what their government wouldn’t—they released a bombshell broadcast exposing vaccine data from over 18 million people.

Journalist Masako Ganaha posted on X: “If the government won’t do it, then the people should investigate the mass deaths of Japanese people! Database of 18 million vaccinated people revealed for the first time!”

The video featured Member of the House of Representatives Kazuhiro Haraguchi, Dr. Yasufumi Murakami, and the Information Disclosure Request Team.

As Dr. Murakami noted, “We found that as the number of doses increases, the peak of deaths appears faster, meaning the more doses you get, the sooner you’re likely to die, within a shorter period. So, the risk increases with more doses.”

He added, “If the vaccine had no toxicity or didn’t induce death, there wouldn’t be a peak. That’s the point.”

“This is a key discovery,” he continued. “The more doses, the more the peak shifts, indicating that the toxicity accumulates. The toxicity overlaps, and the more doses you receive, the faster people die.”

Clip via @_aussie17

BONUS #1 - “Screw Your Freedom” Arnold Shocks The View With Pro-America Rant No One Saw Coming

BONUS #2 - The Deadly Salt Myth That Fooled the World

BONUS #3 - These States Are Still Urging Pregnant Women and Children to Get the COVID Shot—Despite HHS Reversal

BONUS #4 - Avoid These Fertility Landmines Hiding in Your Underwear Drawer and Closet

BONUS #5 - HORROR: Nearly 800 Dead Babies Discovered in Septic Tank at Catholic Facility for Unwed Mothers

