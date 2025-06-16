The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Men are unknowingly sterilizing themselves—just by getting dressed.

One overlooked cause? Polyester.

It’s a landmine for fertility.

Research shows that polyester touching the scrotum can SHRINK testicles and damage sperm production.

So, what should you wear instead?

Not all clothes are created equal. This guide shows what to ditch—and the 4 safe fabrics to wear instead.

A chemical executive once gave this chilling advice:

“Always wash new clothes before you put them on.”

Why? Because they’re soaked in toxins—and many people are completely oblivious.

For chemically sensitive people, those toxins aren’t invisible. They cause immediate illness.

These sensitive people are the canaries in the coal mine. Just like the little birds sent into coal mines to signal carbon monoxide buildup, they react to things before the rest of us do.

And while we should be paying attention to it, most people just brush off the warnings because they themselves have no immediate reaction.

So we’re inundated with invisible toxins. And over time, it all adds up.

Synthetic fabrics like polyester can generate positive electrical charges.

It sounds weird, but it matters. It can disrupt the body’s zeta potential—a key property that keeps your blood and cells flowing properly.

Too much of a disruption can cause poor circulation, inflammation, and even chronic illness.

Sensitive patients often can't tolerate polyester, dyes, or scented products like laundry detergents.

Some have to wash new clothes three times with fragrance-free soap before wearing them.

And even being around someone wearing clothes washed with toxic soap laundry can trigger symptoms.

And it’s not just what’s on our clothes that is causing problems.

Multiple international studies have linked bra-wearing—especially tight bras worn for long hours or during sleep—to a significantly higher risk of breast cancer.

One study showed a 3 out of 4 risk for 24/7 bra users.

That’s a big deal, especially in a world where going braless is generally looked down upon.

Other dangers of bras include:

• Impaired lymph flow

• Back and rib pain

• Headaches

• Nickel allergies (from underwire)

• Underwire possibly acting as EMF antennas

Yet women still wear them daily—because our culture tells them they “have to.”

For a deep dive into the studies and the history of some of the most uncomfortable and harmful women’s clothing, read A Midwestern Doctor‘s full report.

And it doesn’t stop with women and bras. Men are at risk, too.

Tight pants, corsets, and even ties have all been shown to restrict circulation, lymph flow, and even brain blood supply.

One MRI study showed that wearing a tie cut off 5.7% of blood flow to the brain!

Tight pants can:

• Lower sperm count

• Trigger nerve pain

• Twist testicles

• Double the risk of vulvodynia in women

• Even induce sterility when polyester touches the scrotum (yes, really!)

Breast binding and tucking continue to be encouraged in gender-transitioning youth, but they both come with significant risks.

Breast binding can damage the lungs, deform ribs, and impair breathing.

Tucking may raise the risk of infertility and even testicular cancer.

So what’s the solution?

• Wear natural fabrics (cotton, hemp, bamboo, linen)

• Ditch synthetic detergents

• Avoid tight clothes

• And most importantly—listen to your body.

Your discomfort is a warning sign, not a defect or something to ignore.

Your body and your health are more important than fashion and social norms.

Just because something has been normalized, even for generations, doesn’t mean it’s safe.

High heels. Bras. Tight jeans. Binding. Scented products. Toxic detergents. Polyester.

We’ve normalized poisoning and damaging ourselves in the name of style and convenience.

They’ve convinced us to ignore our intuition.

Never forget… You know what’s good for you and you know what’s bad for you.

If it hurts, smells weird, causes a rash, or makes you feel weird or tired… it’s probably hurting you more than you realize.

You don’t need a double-blind study to trust your instincts.

