#10 - US hostage finally returns home to New Jersey after 584 Days in Hamas captivity, thanks to President Trump’s diplomacy.

Massive crowds gathered in Tenafly to greet Edan Alexander with cheers, flags, and tears as the 21-year-old American-Israeli soldier stepped onto U.S. soil for the first time since his abduction on October 7, 2023.

Held in brutal conditions (shackled, confined in tunnels, and denied medical care), Edan’s nightmare ended thanks to behind-the-scenes diplomacy led by President Trump’s team.

Edan is the last known living American hostage to be released from Gaza.

Thank you, President Trump, for getting it done.

Video: @FoxNews

#9 - Trump administration launches major health initiative to support East Palestine residents after disastrous chemical spill.

Vice President J.D. Vance writes:

“I'm proud to announce with @SecKennedy and @NIHDirector_Jay that the Trump Administration is launching a program to study long-term health effects of the chemical spill in East Palestine, OH and help residents access the care they need. East Palestine, we will never forget you.”

#8 - Karoline Leavitt reveals President Trump has instructed the U.S. Senate to REMOVE ALL 1.4 MILLION illegal aliens from Medicaid to put Americans FIRST.

Credit: @BoLoudon

#7 - Two new studies estimate we're seeing 5 to 10 self-deportations for every formal deportation.

That comes to 500,000 to 1,000,000 self-deportations in just 4 months.

Credit: @profstonge

#6 - Piers Morgan's guest says the craziest thing on air.

Piers Morgan: "It's why my show's a lot more popular than yours, because I'm better at it than you..."

George Galloway: "My dad is bigger than your dad. My d*ck is bigger than your d*ck... Are you really down to that, Piers?"

Credit: @BehizyTweets

#5 - The US government skyrocketed the USAID budget for Brazil while Bolsonaro was there.

Not to help Brazilians economically, but to flood the political opposition in Brazil with money to try to take him out.

Credit: @MikeBenzCyber

#4 - Rep. Luna Demands Congress Subpoena George Soros: “Why Hasn’t This Been Done YEARS Ago?”

#3 - Trump Admin Closes Biden-Era Loophole That Let China Scoop Up Americans’ DNA

#2 - Arnold Schwarzenegger pledges he will “always support” RFK Jr.

“When I ran as a Republican and a Democrat like Bobby Kennedy helped me, I said to myself that I should always be there for him.”

“He was a Democrat and he called me during my campaign for Governor and said to me, Arnold, I have someone that will help you with the environment, because he was an environmentalist.”

“He sent me this guy, Terry Tamminen. And Terry Tamminen educated me about the environment.”

“We set up environmental goals that we all follow through on, including reducing pollution by 25% in California—no other state was able to do that in America—and to create more renewable energy and a million solar roofs and a green building initiative, and on and on.”

“But it was all because of Bobby Kennedy.”

Credit: @Holden_Culotta, @EndTribalism

#1 - World’s ‘Highest IQ Holder’ Says He Believes “Jesus Christ is God, the Way, the Truth, and the Life”

BONUS #1 - Japan Releases Bombshell Vax vs. Unvax Data on 18 Million People

BONUS #2 - “Screw Your Freedom” Arnold Shocks The View With Pro-America Rant No One Saw Coming

BONUS #3 - The Deadly Salt Myth That Fooled the World

BONUS #4 - Victor Davis Hanson Makes a Disturbing Prediction About What Happens If Iran Survives

BONUS #5 - This Is What Happens When You Stop Taking Ozempic

