#10 - US hostage finally returns home to New Jersey after 584 Days in Hamas captivity, thanks to President Trump’s diplomacy.
Massive crowds gathered in Tenafly to greet Edan Alexander with cheers, flags, and tears as the 21-year-old American-Israeli soldier stepped onto U.S. soil for the first time since his abduction on October 7, 2023.
Held in brutal conditions (shackled, confined in tunnels, and denied medical care), Edan’s nightmare ended thanks to behind-the-scenes diplomacy led by President Trump’s team.
Edan is the last known living American hostage to be released from Gaza.
Thank you, President Trump, for getting it done.
#9 - Trump administration launches major health initiative to support East Palestine residents after disastrous chemical spill.
Vice President J.D. Vance writes:
“I'm proud to announce with @SecKennedy and @NIHDirector_Jay that the Trump Administration is launching a program to study long-term health effects of the chemical spill in East Palestine, OH and help residents access the care they need. East Palestine, we will never forget you.”
#8 - Karoline Leavitt reveals President Trump has instructed the U.S. Senate to REMOVE ALL 1.4 MILLION illegal aliens from Medicaid to put Americans FIRST.
#7 - Two new studies estimate we're seeing 5 to 10 self-deportations for every formal deportation.
That comes to 500,000 to 1,000,000 self-deportations in just 4 months.
#6 - Piers Morgan's guest says the craziest thing on air.
Piers Morgan: "It's why my show's a lot more popular than yours, because I'm better at it than you..."
George Galloway: "My dad is bigger than your dad. My d*ck is bigger than your d*ck... Are you really down to that, Piers?"
#5 - The US government skyrocketed the USAID budget for Brazil while Bolsonaro was there.
Not to help Brazilians economically, but to flood the political opposition in Brazil with money to try to take him out.
#4 - Rep. Luna Demands Congress Subpoena George Soros: “Why Hasn’t This Been Done YEARS Ago?”
#3 - Trump Admin Closes Biden-Era Loophole That Let China Scoop Up Americans’ DNA
#2 - Arnold Schwarzenegger pledges he will “always support” RFK Jr.
“When I ran as a Republican and a Democrat like Bobby Kennedy helped me, I said to myself that I should always be there for him.”
“He was a Democrat and he called me during my campaign for Governor and said to me, Arnold, I have someone that will help you with the environment, because he was an environmentalist.”
“He sent me this guy, Terry Tamminen. And Terry Tamminen educated me about the environment.”
“We set up environmental goals that we all follow through on, including reducing pollution by 25% in California—no other state was able to do that in America—and to create more renewable energy and a million solar roofs and a green building initiative, and on and on.”
“But it was all because of Bobby Kennedy.”
#1 - World’s ‘Highest IQ Holder’ Says He Believes “Jesus Christ is God, the Way, the Truth, and the Life”
BONUS #1 - Japan Releases Bombshell Vax vs. Unvax Data on 18 Million People
BONUS #2 - “Screw Your Freedom” Arnold Shocks The View With Pro-America Rant No One Saw Coming
BONUS #3 - The Deadly Salt Myth That Fooled the World
BONUS #4 - Victor Davis Hanson Makes a Disturbing Prediction About What Happens If Iran Survives
BONUS #5 - This Is What Happens When You Stop Taking Ozempic
The fact that USAID was funneling money to Brazil was bad. The fact that this was being done for the purpose of dumping Jair Bolsonaro is enough to make me sick. Now they have Bolsonaro jailed! Enough with USAID; it's completely counter-productive to America!
Corruption has consequences.
Decades of embezzlement, bribery, rapes, child abuse, political violence by N.C. judicial, LEO & gov't officials, aided by DOJ, FBI, other Federal Agencies & officials.
Sexual abuse of children, violence toward political “threats” to corruption, aided by NC & Federal gov't “trusted” institutions, zero integrity media is normal...the traumatized victims & grieving families DO NOT MATTER in NC.
District Attorney Office's used for rape, theft of taxpayer funds, child abuse, sadistic violence are NC's "Culture of Corruption," according to the FBI.
The same FBI that has and continues to aid and collude in criminal misconduct "Under color of law," subverting with violence representative democracy, Rule of Law, Constitutional & civil rights, due process, whistleblower protections, protection of minors from abuse & sexual violence trauma, engaging in sadistic brutality, torture, deprivation of basic rights, and deliberate, dehumanizing torment of crime victims (including minors).
The FBI aggressively, criminally, utilizes violence, torture and a corrupt, broken judicial system as evil as the FBI & officials who relish evil, subverting Rule of Law, Due Process, democratic government & childhood innocence for corrupt allies of these irredeemable institutions for aiding embezzlement of public funds, armed violence, brutality, extortion, retaliation & persistent horrific, violently criminal acts. Innocent victims are subjected to lifetime trauma, a fate worse than death, cheered by NC citizens.
Followed by life-ruining attacks on families, businesses, and reputations, using bribed media, LEO, clergy, political parties & officials to torture, brutalize & extort under penalty of death, by corrupt judges, armed deputies operating as hit squads under the DA and Sheriff.
This pattern has been repeated for decades. Smeared victims have never engaged in crime except the "invented stories" of fake news whores colluding to destroy opponents to corruption & proponents of democracy, justice, law-and-order & public service with allied US DOJ & FBI thugs in violation of mission, Oath, laws & morality.
Evidence provided upon request.
Child sexual abuse, anti-democratic terrorism rewarded by NC, aided by Federal “partners” US DOJ, FBI, Congress, media. Rapes by DA Benjamin & Jon David, Roy Cooper & Josh Stein, thefts from the most disadvantaged children & smear campaigns using those public funds are normal in NC unlike fiscal discipline, emergency management, fixing a broken justice system or "public" policies.
HOLD OFFICIALS ACCOUNTABLE FOR YEARS OF VIOLENT CRIMINAL ABUSES OF POWER.
Replace the U.S. Dept. of Justice and FBI, complicit in corruption, violence & misconduct at every level, top-down.
Corruption SHOULD have consequences. In North Carolina the DOJ, FBI, Civil Rights Division, US Attorney, Dept. of Education & Congress reward & proactively protect despite their empty rhetoric the State and local criminals in government and the judicial system, and homicidal law enforcement leaders, engaged in stealing Federal funding, habitual Rape, Child Abuse, Anti-Democracy and retaliatory terrorism and violence, bribery, extortion of public officials, and not only deliberately refuse to act on undeniable, credible, extensive evidence of horrific crimes, but claim "necessity" for programs like FEMA and Head Start. When a State like N.C. can ignore the Constitution and Rule of Law and Justice and receive aid from Federal Agencies, those programs and all Federal funds should not go one penny to the State (given that FBI and DOJ officials are personally and intimately involved in committing sadistic crimes with their "partners" while ignoring victims of child rape, lynching and grieving families because of personal and political friendships more important than ethics, integrity, law or sacred Judeo-Christian morality & American values). The Trump Administration and DOGE entities MUST DO EVEN MORE SUBSTANTIVELY to instill some oversight and accountability where there has been absolute inhumane neglect for decades doing anything but spewing vapid rhetoric.
Sheriff Ed McMahon a criminal sadist who risks his own Deputies lives to engage in "Swatting," attacking innocent targets with heavily armed home invasion gangsters plucked from his personal mafia, the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, rapists and friends of the Governor Josh Stein & Roy Cooper, Benjamin & Jon David, delight in targeting the heads of young children and loved pets with AR-15s and shotguns, extorting uncorrupted elected officials by use of torture, deprivation of all rights and laws including life and property, and career and business and property and privacy, Due Process, civil rights, and Rule of Law.
Instead, the DA, Sheriff, with the US Department of Justice, FBI, U.S. Department of Education, unethical, bribed (with public funds) fake news media, and vapid profiteers masquerading as advocacy & “civil rights” organizations assisted Federal & State officials in protecting perpetrators of sadistic abuses of children and innocent targets of horrific brutality & retaliatory torture directed by corrupt public officials and community leaders.
The DOJ, Civil Rights Division, US Attorney Office, FBI specifically albeit not necessarily exclusively, for many years engaged in deliberate criminality “Under Color of Law” as well as through active engagement by agents in the field in violence and horrific brutality targeting children, whistleblowers, and public officials opposed to the corruption and sadistic crimes cherished in N.C. and its culture.
Rep. David Rouzer lauded this perverted evil publicly in the sacred Halls of the U.S. Capitol at President Trump’s March 2025 “State of the Nation” speech to Congress. Like his colleagues on both sides of the aisle, and the corrupt, purely political DOJ and FBI, and Department of Education, no accountability and no concern for victims of sexual abuse, life-altering violence, torture, deprivation of all Constitutional, civil and human rights, embezzlement of funds intended to feed and educate the most disadvantaged children, bribery and other serious crimes by judicial, law enforcement, government, educational and other public officials has ever been pursued, the “Deep State” and Congress have never sought to end the Federal Agency role in the growing number of victims, the destroyed lives, trauma and harm from the crimes endured and the added torment of injustice and humiliations heaped upon those same victims, while Rep. Rouzer, Congress and powerful authorities vigorously prevent accountability and justice, even restitution of stolen public funds has been uncompromisingly opposed by DOJ, DOE, and other Agencies with backing from Congress.
Embezzlement of funds from the Head Start program under District Attorney Benjamin David, Sheriff Ed McMahon, and numerous law enforcement, judicial, community and religious leaders, local government leaders, public and "trusted" institution & media, is deemed appropriate and more deserving of support than education and nutrition for the disadvantaged children purported as the purpose for Head Start.
Refusing to profit in any way from public service or accept any contribution for any purpose from anyone with any direct financial interest in government actions, I voluntarily too a vow of poverty when deciding to fight the blatant corruption in local government that is absolutely abhorrent and pervasive in N.C. I did not expect that the extent of corruption would result in bribing media to invent stories and using police as armed goons to engage in violent armed home invasions and sadistic violence against myself and others, to forego public safety to pursue that violence against me in retaliation and vengeance for purely political and personal reasons, nor did I expect to be thrown in the "hole" in N.C.'s most notorious maximum security prison.
Lynching, shooting dogs and innocent targets for sport, and operating an organized crime ring far more violent and sinister than the Mafia, raping children and adults, this is what US Republican Rep. David Rouzer esteems as so courageous and admirable that he rewarded his corrupt sadistic anti-democratic terrorist pal Sheriff McMahon with a place among real heroes at the recent "State of the Union" address by President Trump in 2025.
HOLD OFFICIALS ACCOUNTABLE FOR YEARS OF VIOLENT CRIMINAL ABUSES OF POWER.
Replace the U.S. Dept. of Justice and FBI.
DOJ, FBI & Congress Role AIDING Corruption, Rapes, Child Abuse, Anti-Democracy Political Violence & Terrorism (REAL Armed Brutality, NOT "JAN 6th" Fantasies)
