In a fiery post on X, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) has called out the elephant in the room: why has Congress never subpoenaed far-left billionaire globalist George Soros?

Soros is the mastermind behind efforts to destabilize conservative governments and promote far-left agendas, particularly through his Open Society Foundations, which have donated billions to various activist groups, political campaigns, and non-governmental organizations worldwide.

The Gateway Pundit has frequently criticized Soros for bankrolling radical movements, including those tied to open-border policies, radical prosecutors refusing to lock up violent criminals, and far-left district attorney campaigns aimed at reshaping the U.S. justice system.

Before the election, George Soros attempted to purchase over 220 radio stations, including the Audacy radio network, which reaches 165 million Americans, in order to manipulate elections and public opinion.

Republicans on the House Oversight & Accountability Committee (Chair Jim Comer and Rep. Nick Langworthy) have launched an investigation. They’re seeking documents and communications with the FCC to determine if the agency expedited the process to benefit Soros.

The investigation is ongoing, and the FCC has agreed to provide relevant documents. A full commission vote on the deal also appears to be in progress.

Taking to X, Luna wrote:

“Honest question: Why has Congress never subpoenaed George Soros before? Why am I the first one to bring this up? This should have been done a long time ago.”

BOOM.

In one tweet, Luna tore the veil off a longstanding mystery in Washington — why the man widely viewed as the puppet master behind radical leftist policies, globalist infiltration, and lawless district attorneys, has never once faced congressional scrutiny.

George Soros has operated with near-total immunity from accountability in the United States. His billions have helped tilt elections, influence media narratives, and fund woke chaos across the nation.

Yet not a single congressional subpoena?

X user and independent researcher @MJTruthUltra replied to Rep. Luna’s post:

FULL STOP… This is exactly what I don’t understand. If George Soros is such a threat to

America, why can’t the US government strip him of citizenship, Exile him, or at the very least… banish his organizations from the US? We have the Presidency, House, and the Senate. Yet, we can’t figure it out? Why not Sanctions? The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) can freeze assets and prohibit transactions for individuals deemed threats to national security or involved in illicit activities (e.g., under the Global Magnitsky Act or Executive Order 13818). His Open Society foundations have been barred from operating in Russia, Pakistan, Turkey, and his home country, Hungary… but not here in America? So why is he (his son) being allowed to operate?

