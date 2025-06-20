#10 – Matt Gaetz drops a bold idea to end the Iran-Israel conflict.

He says if both nations are hiding nuclear weapons programs, they should BOTH give them up.

“Israel has a nuclear weapon. Did you know that? I do. They allow no inspections. They are fully secretive and clandestine about it,” Gaetz said.

“I’m not in judgment of that. But to drag the world into a regime change war over secret nuclear weapons when you have secret nuclear weapons is a bit hypocritical,” he opined.

Then came the bold proposal.

“So here’s a deal: How about Iran and Israel both give up their secret nuclear weapon programs? If Trump got that deal, he wouldn’t only get the Nobel Peace Prize, they’d probably name it the Trump Peace Prize forevermore.”

Is Matt Gaetz crazy, or is he on the money here?

Leave a comment

Video source: @OANN

#9 - Obama expresses a longing desire for a social media Ministry of Truth.

“We want diversity of opinion. We don't want diversity of facts...it will require some government regulatory constraints.”

“There is a difference between these platforms letting all voices be heard, versus a business model that elevates the most hateful voices, or the most polarizing voices or the most dangerous in the sense of inciting violence.”

“And I that I think is going to be a big challenge for all of us that we're going to have to undertake.”

Obama-approved narratives must go unchallenged, according to Obama.

Credit: @WesternLensman

#8 – Whoopi Goldberg claims being a black person in America in 2025 is no better than living in Iran.

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: “I think it’s very different to live in the United States in 2025 than it is to live in Iran.”

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: “Not if you’re black.”

@ClayTravis responded to this clip, writing, “How can you be this clueless? Her co-host, who has Iranian heritage, is trying to point out that women can’t even dress like she is on the show. Gets shouted down.”

#7 – Dr. Aseem Malhotra reveals that White House insiders want to pull the COVID shot off the market—and say it’s only a “matter of time” before it happens.

“There’s still a little bit of a barrier we need to overcome with convincing President Trump that it needs to be banned. But I think with Bobby setting up this vaccine committee, with everything else going on, it’s just a matter of time.”

Credit: @SaiKate108

#6 - US hostage finally returns home to New Jersey after 584 Days in Hamas captivity, thanks to President Trump’s diplomacy.

Massive crowds gathered in Tenafly to greet Edan Alexander with cheers, flags, and tears as the 21-year-old American-Israeli soldier stepped onto U.S. soil for the first time since his abduction on October 7, 2023.

Held in brutal conditions (shackled, confined in tunnels, and denied medical care), Edan’s nightmare ended thanks to behind-the-scenes diplomacy led by President Trump’s team.

Edan is the last known living American hostage to be released from Gaza.

Thank you, President Trump, for getting it done.

Video: @FoxNews

Before we get to the next story, if you’re not following me, you may be missing out on critical updates. Subscribe now to stay sharp and informed.

#5 - “Screw Your Freedom” Arnold Shocks The View With Pro-America Rant No One Saw Coming

It started with a question about the LA riots. But what followed was not the response anyone expected. He demanded RESPECT for America.

And what happened next went beyond politics. He told foreigners point blank: if they want to come to America and use our resources, they need to be on their best behavior and “give something back.”

The hosts were stunned, and the audience erupted in applause. This is a winning moment you have to see to believe.

#4 - Tucker EXPLODES after Ted Cruz implies anti-Semitic motive behind his Israel questions.

“Shame on you!”

TUCKER: “It’s interesting you’re trying to derail my questions by calling me an anti-Semite.”

CRUZ: “I did not.”

TUCKER: “Of course you are. And rather than be honorable enough to say it right to my face, you are, in a sleazy, feline way, implying it.”

Cruz later said: “If you’re not an anti-Semite, give me another reason why the obsession is Israel.”

Tucker responded: “I am in no sense obsessed with Israel. We are on the brink of war with Iran, and so these are valid questions... That does not make me an anti-Semite. And shame on you for suggesting otherwise.”

#3 - FBI Reveals Chinese Plot to Create Thousands of Fake Mail-In Ballots in 2020 Election

#2 - World’s ‘Highest IQ Holder’ Says He Believes “Jesus Christ is God, the Way, the Truth, and the Life”

#1 - Japan Releases Bombshell Vax vs. Unvax Data on 18 Million People

On June 15th, a group of brave Japanese truth seekers did what their government wouldn’t—they released a bombshell broadcast exposing vaccine data from over 18 million people.

Journalist Masako Ganaha posted on X: “If the government won’t do it, then the people should investigate the mass deaths of Japanese people! Database of 18 million vaccinated people revealed for the first time!”

The video featured Member of the House of Representatives Kazuhiro Haraguchi, Dr. Yasufumi Murakami, and the Information Disclosure Request Team.

As Dr. Murakami noted, “We found that as the number of doses increases, the peak of deaths appears faster, meaning the more doses you get, the sooner you’re likely to die, within a shorter period. So, the risk increases with more doses.”

He added, “If the vaccine had no toxicity or didn’t induce death, there wouldn’t be a peak. That’s the point.”

“This is a key discovery,” he continued. “The more doses, the more the peak shifts, indicating that the toxicity accumulates. The toxicity overlaps, and the more doses you receive, the faster people die.”

Clip via

Read more here.

BONUS #1 - Brain Surgeon Names 3 Substances That Fight EVERY Mechanism of Alzheimer's Without the Side Effects

1. Curcumin - “It increases mitochondrial function, it reduces the amyloid, reduces hyperphosphorylated tau, and it reduces all the inflammatory chemicals that trigger it.”

2. DHA (from omega-3 fats) - “DHA removes almost all the amyloid from brains.”

3. EGCG (from green tea) - “EGCG also reduces [amyloid].”

Dr. Blaylock says these substances are ignored by mainstream medicine—not because they don’t work, but because pharmaceutical companies “couldn’t make a profit off it.”

So, research and promotion are abandoned.

BONUS #2 - Victor Davis Hanson Makes a Disturbing Prediction About What Happens If Iran Survives

BONUS #3 - This Is What Happens When You Stop Taking Ozempic

BONUS #4 - Ted Cruz claims defending the nation of Israel is in the Bible.

Tucker Carlson asked for the citation, and this happened.

BONUS #5 - BANNED: The Sleep Drug So Effective, It Became Public Enemy #1

Thanks for making it to the end. If you’re new, here’s a bit about me.

I was banned 3 times from Twitter 1.0 for reporting the other side of the COVID story. And if you Google my name, my accounts are buried so deep you’d think I never existed.

And yet, my work has been seen by billions.

You’ve probably come across it without even realizing it was me.

If that piques your curiosity, hit follow. I think you’ll find a lot here that’s worth your time.

Like What I Do? Here’s One Powerful Way to Support It

If you like my work and want to help keep this page going strong, one of the best ways to do so is by shopping with my trusted sponsors.

I only partner with brands I genuinely believe in and would actually use myself. When you shop with them, you’re not just supporting great products—you’re directly helping me expand the team to make this Substack even better.

First up: Global Healing.

Ever taken a supplement and thought, “This doesn’t do anything”?

You’re not alone. Most popular brands are full of cheap fillers and poorly absorbed ingredients.

Global Healing is different.

They’re obsessed with purity, using clean ingredients, advanced delivery systems, and no shortcuts.

Still skeptical? Take a quick tour of their ultra-clean facility and see the care behind every bottle.

Explore Global Healing’s full catalog and discover supplements that actually work.

Use coupon code VFOX for 10% off any product.

Shop at GlobalHealing.com

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Next: Rancher-direct meats in partnership with the good folks at ZeroHedge.

You read the food labels at the grocery store, but do you know what’s in your meat?

Not all meat is created equal. Protect your family with clean, honest cuts—straight from the source:

🚫 No mRNA

🚫 No GMOs

🚫 No antibiotics

🚫 No chemicals

✅ Just 100% grass-fed beef

✅From American ranchers, direct to your door.

Feel confident knowing your meat is clean, pure, and free from the junk you never asked for. Ditch the mystery meat—upgrade to beef you can trust.

Get Your Beef Now

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Again, I only partner with brands I genuinely believe in and would actually use myself. When you shop with them, you’re directly helping me expand the team to make this Substack even better.

Thank you so much for your support.