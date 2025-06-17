This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

FBI Director Kash Patel announced on Monday that the FBI has located documents that detail alarming allegations related to the 2020 U.S. election, including allegations of interference by the CCP.

According to Kash, the communist Chinese were involved in a plot to create thousands of fake mail-in ballots in 2020 using fake voter registrations.

And, it should be clear that China was not creating fake ballots to assist Donald Trump. The Chi-Coms detested Trump and what he had done to their economy. Trump was the only US president in decades to take on the Chinese Communist Party.

Kash tweeted out this report from Just The News on Monday afternoon.

This information was disregarded by the FBI in August 2020.



From Just the News:

The newly declassified intelligence reports from August 2020 weren’t corroborated or fully investigated and instead were recalled from intelligence agencies at about the time that then-FBI Director Chris Wray testified there were no known plots of foreign interference ahead of the 2020 election in which Biden defeated Donald Trump, officials told Just the News. The new documents were turned over to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who had first raised concerns to the bureau that the intelligence hadn’t been fully vetted, and instead was just dismissed even though there was evidence of the fake licenses. “Thanks to the oversight work and partnership of Chairman Grassley, the FBI continues to provide unprecedented transparency at the people’s Bureau,” Patel told Just the News in a statement. “To that end, we have located documents Chairman Grassley requested, which detail alarming allegations related to the 2020 U.S. election. “Specifically, these include allegations of plans from the CCP to manufacture fake driver’s licenses and ship them into the United States for the purpose of facilitating fraudulent mail-in ballots – allegations which, while substantiated, were abruptly recalled and never disclosed to the public,” Patel also said. “In accordance with Chairman Grassley’s request for documents, I have immediately declassified the material and turned the document over to the Chairman for further review.”

At around this same time then FBI Director Chris Wray said Russia was “absolutely intent” on trying to interfere in the 2020 election. He ignored the Chinese threat.

And, as The Gateway Pundit has previously reported, Chris Wray knew that the Iranians breached the election system in 2020 and stole 100,000 identities and Wray hid this from the American public.

