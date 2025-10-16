STORY #1 - America’s farmers are in crisis—facing the worst economic downturn in at least 50 years. And it’s threatening the very backbone of our nation’s food supply.

While politicians brag about a “strong economy,” the reality is devastating. Family farms are being strangled by monopolies that control everything—their seeds, fertilizer, machinery, and even the corporations that buy their crops. Global trade wars have wiped out overseas demand, pushing farmers to the brink.

ZeroHedge reports that bankruptcies are exploding. One Arkansas farmer said, “The pain is unreal… the worst farming situation I’ve seen in my life.” Banks are now warning that up to 40% of farms could go under.

Yet instead of helping those who feed us, Washington just sent $20 billion to Argentina—a nation selling soybeans to China while farmers here at home go broke.

If the heartland falls, America falls with it. Maria Zeee exposes the truth they don’t want you to see.

STORY #2 - The tide has turned. A groundbreaking new study shows the trans and queer identity boom on America’s college campuses is collapsing, down by nearly half since 2023.

The share of students identifying as transgender plunged from 7% to under 4%—in just two years. And non-heterosexual identity dropped by about 10 points. Elite schools like Brown and Andover led the reversal, proving that the shift started where the trend was born.

Freshmen are now less likely than seniors to identify as trans or queer. The decline is accelerating—fast.

And it’s not driven by religion or politics. Researchers say the data points to something bigger—the fading of a cultural trend once fueled by social media and ideology.

After years of censorship and conformity, truth and sanity are breaking through. The trans bubble has burst—and it’s not coming back.

STORY #3 - Texas just opened the gates to digital tyranny. SB2420, a dystopian UK-style online ID law, will soon force Texans to verify their age to access even the most basic online services—marking the first step toward a nationwide Digital ID system.

Set to take effect January 1, 2026, the law hides behind “protecting children online,” but experts warn it’s just another Trojan horse for surveillance and mass data collection. Both Apple and Google admit it will require users to surrender personal details just to check the weather or to download an app.

It’s the same playbook they’re using in the UK and Australia, where “age assurance” laws quietly morphed into full-blown Digital ID systems controlling access to search engines and everyday online life. Louisiana and Utah are already following the same path under the same false pretext.

When asked if he’d repeal the law if elected governor, Texas candidate Doc Pete Chambers told us, “Of course I would. More overreach leads to Digital ID controls.”

If Texans don’t act fast, every click, search, and download could soon be tracked, tagged, and tied to your ID. The time to push back is now—before it’s too late.

