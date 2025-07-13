This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

President Trump banned a Secret Service agent connected to the Butler assassination attempt from getting anywhere near him, according to RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree.

Trump told his Secret Service detail about his concerns about the unidentified junior agent at a Christmas party for the agents last year.

“As you guys can see, that person is no longer welcome here,” Trump said to the agents at the Christmas party at Mar-a-Lago, according to RCP.

Excerpt from RealClearPolitics:

Still reveling in his political comeback after surviving two near-miss assassination attempts, last December, then-President-elect Trump stopped by the Christmas party of the Secret Service detail that was responsible for both saving his life and the failures that nearly ended it. Trump, at the time, responded to the mixed feelings in trademark fashion: He regaled the agents gathered for some light-hearted celebration after a turbulent few months but didn’t mince words for one junior agent who was charged with leading security for the Butler and he appeared to hold responsible for some of the most glaring failures. “As you guys can see, that person is no longer welcome here,” he told the crowd, elaborating that he didn’t want this agent anywhere near him ever again, according to several Secret Service sources familiar with his comments.

Would-be assassin Thomas Crooks was able to climb on top of a roof next to Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally and put Trump in his scope.

A bullet grazed President Trump’s ear on July 13, 2024 during his Pennsylvania rally. One rallygoer was fatally struck in the head. Two other rally attendees were wounded, one critically.

#ad: Tired of probiotics that do nothing? You’re not alone. Most are weak, overhyped, and barely survive your stomach acid.

Global Healing’s Ultimate Probiotic is built differently.

With 36 powerful probiotic strains and 100 billion CFUs per serving, this formula is stacked to help your gut, digestion, and immune system actually thrive.

Try it for yourself at GlobalHealing.com. Use Coupon Code VFOX for 10% off.

Individual results may vary. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

Try Global Healing's Ultimate Probiotic

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

A Secret Service sniper fatally shot Thomas Matthew Crooks after he took several shots at Trump and rallygoers.

Nearly a year later, six USSS personnel were suspended without pay.

On Thursday the names of the suspended Secret Service agents were revealed.

RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree identified the agents suspended and revealed the key supervisors who signed off on the final security walkthrough on Butler security plan were never disciplined.

“One of those supervisors on the final walkthroughs, Nick Menster, was assigned this year as the No. 2 in charge of the Lara and Eric Trump protective detail. The other, Nick Olszewski, ironically, became the chief (special agent in charge) of the Inspection Division, which is responsible for ensuring the accountability and integrity of the agency’s personnel and operations,” Susan Crabtree said.

Myotsoty Perez – an inexperienced agent (according to Congressional testimony, which did not name her) who was the “site agent” in charge of the security for the rally. She was part of the regular Donald Trump detail and was not chosen for the big outdoor J13 rally, but simply had her “rotation” come up, according to multiple Secret Service sources. Meredith Bank – a far more experienced agent out of the Pittsburgh Field Office who was serving as the “lead agent” for the day of the rally – overseeing operations from the time then-candidate Trump arrived at the airport to the final departure. She told Congressional investigators that she informed Perez that her supervisor, Nick Menster, would be asking her where the local law enforcement were to be positioned in/on the AGR building. Menster, however, never specifically asked that question, according to the Congressional transcripts. Dana Dubrey – a mid-level agent in the Pittsburgh Field Office who served as the “site counterpart.” Tim Burke – the chief (special agent in charge) of the Pittsburgh Field Office. Brian Pardini – the No. 2 in charge of the Pittsburgh Field Office. John Marciniak – the Uniformed Division counter sniper who was assigned to the rally late because of the Iranian threat to Trump’s life. Marciniak had just two days, instead of the customary five, to formulate his security plan.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share