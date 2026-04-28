This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

The annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner was thrown into chaos this weekend after a gunman reportedly opened fire near the event venue, sending guests scrambling for cover and triggering a massive security response.

But while law enforcement rushed to neutralize the threat and protect attendees, one viral moment was captured on camera.

Viral video footage, now exploding across X and conservative media, shows a woman in formal attire casually snatching multiple wine bottles from tables.

Other people were also seen taking selfies while holding bottles of wine in their hands.

New York Post reported:

Because the shooting took place early, during the salad portion of the marquee dinner, there was an abundance of wine left abandoned at tables across the ballroom. The woman’s identity is not immediately clear, and it’s not apparent whether she was a journalist or some other guest. Footage of the wine grab quickly went viral. But netizens were torn over whether snatching the wine was in poor taste given what could’ve been a tragic evening if the shooter wasn’t stopped, or a fiscally prudent move given the high price tag of the swanky dinner. “So, there you have press members STEALING wine bottles: this is who the press is! Repugnant!” one user wrote, showing a video of the wine-loving attendee. […] Other attendees were similarly caught exiting the ballroom with bottles of wine after chaos engulfed the marquee DC dinner.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the suspect, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, charged a security checkpoint armed with a shotgun, handgun, and knives.

He exchanged gunfire with law enforcement, striking a Secret Service agent who was saved only by his bulletproof vest.

Allen left behind a manifesto targeting Trump administration officials and mocked Secret Service “incompetence.” President Trump himself confirmed the agent was hit but is expected to recover.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

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