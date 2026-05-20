The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
6h

How about gender reassignment surgery, and imprisoning the parents who try and stop this abomination?

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
4h

This is why we need to understand logic — it prevents us from falling from things “big people” say. And we can call them out as well: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-sacred-art-of-logic-why-brilliant

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