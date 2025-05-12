The Vigilant Fox

Sara the Editor
4h

People consistently come up to me wherever I go to tell me what a bright, happy, healthy, and beautiful child I have, and I know it's because she got 0 shots, a focus on animal protein as her first foods, and she's still breastfeeding at 18 months. She's pretty chill, sleeps well, and breezed through teething. Babies aren't supposed to be miserable.

Nuala Murphy
28m

As a lactation consultant I was delighted to see an article on the health benefits of breastfeeding. I am seeing a lot online about the importance of healthy eating and the gut microbiome which is great but I wish there was some mention that a healthy human being starts with good prenatal care and keeping mom and baby together to get breastfeeding off to a good start. I worked in a large hospital system and it was a constant battle to keep formula at bay. Lactation consultants have been talking about the benefits of breastfeeding for a long time and I will say there has been some increase in the number of parents deciding to “try” breastfeeding. The medical profession though is still trying to have one foot in each camp, on the one hand encouraging mothers to breastfeed but still telling parents to puts their baby in the nursery at night so they can get some sleep with comments like “you have the next 18 years with your baby”.

Being in the room with new parents and guiding them as they get to know their baby and helping them gain confidence in breastfeeding has been such an honor and the best job in the world.

Thank you again for highlighting this important topic. there is so much work to be done.

Nuala

