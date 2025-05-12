The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Did you know that breastfed babies are much LESS likely to develop autism, ADHD, asthma, diabetes, cancer, and SIDS than formula-fed babies?

How is that possible?

Breastmilk does what no drug could dream of doing.

It programs the immune system, repairs the gut, shields the brain, and delivers custom antibodies designed for each baby’s needs in real time.

One of breastmilk’s most overlooked powers is its ability to reverse vaccine-induced damage. (Will explain that later)

In honor of mothers, we’re breaking down why breastmilk is the most intelligent form of medicine on Earth—and why formula can’t compare.

This report is based on the powerful research of medical expert A Midwestern Doctor. For the full breakdown, sources, and all the eye-opening insights, read the full 25,000-word article below.

Breastmilk isn’t just food.

It’s bioengineered medicine that is completely customized by the mother’s body to protect, grow, and heal her baby.

It is absolutely incredible and shouldn’t ever be replaced in lieu of formula unless there is a necessary reason to do so.

Breastmilk contains everything a baby needs to grow and thrive, including:



• Targeted antibodies

• Immune-repairing cytokines

• microRNA that programs gene expression

• Natural anti-cancer agents

• Digestive enzymes

• Endocannabinoids for bonding and brain development

Breastmilk also corrects one of the biggest failures of modern medicine.

It naturally balances the immune system, reversing the harmful Th2 shift caused by many vaccines—something no pharmaceutical can do.

Nature knew what it was doing. And it still knows what it’s doing.

The most powerful part of breastmilk is colostrum.

This is the golden first milk produced just after birth.

It is absolutely packed with healing compounds that jumpstart the gut, immune system, and brain.

Even cow colostrum has healed injuries and chronic illness.

Unlike breastmilk, formula doesn’t adjust based on what a baby uniquely needs.

Formula is missing a lot, including:

• Oligosaccharides that build the baby’s gut

• Essential fats & cholesterol for the brain and eyes

• Enzymes to absorb fat

• Bioavailable nutrients like iron and iodine

Even if formulas claim to include these things, none of these work the same in formula.

The composition of formula will never compare to that of breastmilk.

But not only is it not intelligently designed, it is actually downright harmful to developing babies.

The truth about formula will shock and sicken you.

Formula is pushed on moms-to-be and new moms as part of a massive marketing campaign. It is a predatory industry.

These companies don’t care about you and your newborn baby. They only care about profits.

They donate formula and marketing tools to pediatricians' offices so that when a baby is weighed and comes in “underweight”, mom will be given a sample of formula and told she needs to supplement or switch… for the baby’s health.

The marketing and the pressure is not unlike that of childhood vaccines.

Moms are made to feel inadequate and unintelligent. They’re not allowed to ask questions. How dare they risk their newborn baby’s wellbeing!

The benefits of breastmilk are endless and can have a long-lasting influence.

Breastfed babies are:

• Half as likely to get diabetes or asthma

• Less likely to get infections, GI problems, or cancer

• Less likely to die of SIDS

• More likely to have higher IQs and better memory

• Significantly less likely to develop autism or ADHD

And many of these “prevented” conditions are the same ones that explode after vaccination.

Breastmilk’s protection may come from how it balances immunity and shields the gut and brain.

Formula-fed babies don’t get that buffer.

Did you know that mothers benefit from breastfeeding, too?

The act of breastfeeding improves bonding between mother and baby and improves mom’s mood and postpartum recovery.

It also slashes long-term disease!

Mothers who breastfeed have a 4–91% lower cancer risk, lower risk of hypertension, and they experience less postpartum depression.

Nature really thought of everything.

This system was designed to perfection. So why are we messing with it?

Unfortunately, hospital birth interventions often sabotage breastfeeding.

C-sections, delayed or little to no skin-to-skin time, the use of pacifiers and swaddling, and drugs given to mothers during birth all interfere with early latching—and that precious colostrum.

And then… they hand you a bottle.

And what does a new mom want to do? Everything she’s told to take care of her new, fragile baby. So she takes the bottle, sometimes reluctantly.

New moms in a hospital setting are so vulnerable to manipulation by doctors and nurses. Even moms who think they have a plan can be pushed and pressured into things they never wanted to do.

The first 30 minutes after birth is when babies are naturally primed to latch, and when mothers release oxytocin—helping expel the placenta, reduce bleeding, and kickstart milk production.

Interrupt this, and the system breaks.

But those 30 minutes can fly by in a hospital, where staff want to weigh the baby, wash the baby, run newborn screenings, or whisk the baby away if they find anything even slightly concerning.

Unless there is a significant emergency that needs immediate care, the very best place for a baby right after birth is skin-to-skin on mom’s chest.

“Standard practices" like swaddling, formula, and pacifiers can and often do derail breastfeeding entirely.

Swaddling alone has been linked to:

• Higher SIDS risk

• Hip problems

• Overheating

• Early breastfeeding failure

Sometimes “safe” isn’t safe at all.

Even the most motivated, well-intentioned moms can struggle to breastfeed, due to issues like tongue tie, mastitis, sore nipples, and more.

For a deeper dive into these challenges and what you can do about them, check out

’s article

.

While breastfeeding is perfectly designed, not all breastmilk is equal. Especially in today’s world.

If the mother eats poorly (especially junk fats or processed vegan diets) her milk suffers.

Low nutrients = cranky baby = frustrated mom = formula.

It’s a vicious cycle.

Maternal nutrition matters.

The best breastmilk comes from a diet rich in healthy fats (especially fat-soluble vitamins A, D, K₂), B12, and iodine (levels are 20–50x higher in breastmilk than in blood).

When those are missing? So is milk.

One of the most overlooked facts is that toxins and allergens pass through breastmilk.

While a mother’s body works hard to create the most nutritious and safest breastmilk possible, some environmental toxins still make their way in.

That includes things like pesticides, MSG, flame retardants, and even vaccine mRNA and spike protein.

Some babies very clearly react to the foods that mom eats—especially dairy, soy, or chocolate.

“Colic” is often dismissed as random crying. But what if it’s not?

What if colic is caused by gut pain from allergens? Or poor milk quality? Or even vaccine-induced encephalitis?

Too often pediatricians brush it off and just say, “they’ll grow out of it.”

Every once in a while, a new baby shines.

You’ve seen them. Eyes bright, mind alert, completely full of joy.

So what’s the difference?

More often than not, the parents of these babies avoided giving formula, avoided hospital sabotage, skipped shots during pregnancy and after birth, and gave their baby the best food nature offers.

You can see the difference. We all have.

And that difference extends far past infancy.

Remember: a mother’s body can build a brain, program an immune system, and heal what modern medicine often breaks.

Breastmilk is not outdated, it isn’t less than—it is divine intelligence.

Protect it. Trust it. Honor it.

