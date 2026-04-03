The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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The Pragmatic Prognosticator's avatar
The Pragmatic Prognosticator
20h

This is reminding me of

1.) a certain passenger ship that mysteriously sank off the 🇨🇦 maritimes ( more than half the passengers died )

2.) a certain passenger plane that mysteriously disappeared while flying off-course in the South Asian Sea area, the plane allegedly found ( both at the bottom of the ocean between 🇵🇼 and 🇵🇬 - and - at an undisclosed location between Southern 🇮🇩 and Northern 🇦🇺 ) - no survivors, in-fact no bodies and no flight-data recorder investigation.

Funny enough, eh?

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