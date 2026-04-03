This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

A disturbing number of scientists and military officials connected to America’s most sensitive aerospace, nuclear, and space programs have gone missing or turned up dead recently.

The timing is prompting serious questions as to whether it is connected to President Trump ordering the full release of UFO and UAP files.

Fox News host Will Cain highlighted several of the cases:

“Carl Grillmair: Astrophysicist at Caltech. He worked on a NASA-supported space telescope project and infrared systems. Now, he was shot and killed at his home just two months ago.” “Frank Maiwald: Senior Scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab. He died nearly two years ago but his cause of death has never been made public.” “Monica Reza: Connected to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab Project. She went missing last summer while hiking in California.” “William Neil McCasland: Retired Air Force General that oversaw advanced space and surveillance programs. He’s been missing since February. (Connected to Monica Reza)” “Melissa Casias: Worked at Los Alamos National Labs. She has been missing since last summer.” “Anthony Chavez: Connected to Los Alamos National Labs. He disappeared during a walk.”

The Daily Mail reports the total has now risen to eight individuals with ties to these high-security programs.

McCasland’s disappearance is particularly concerning. His wife’s 911 call, released publicly, includes her saying he “must have planned not to be found.”

The retired general left his phone behind, switched off, changed clothes, and vanished in a narrow window without his car or bike.

Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett, a vocal advocate for transparency on these issues, has reacted strongly to the developments. In comments reported by the Daily Mail, he stated: “if they were to release the things that I’ve seen, you’d be up at night, worrying about, thinking about this stuff.”

Burchett added: “The people that know are dying or disappearing, as the case may be… And for the record, I’m not suicidal and I don’t take risks.” He emphasized he is “being 100 percent serious” and declared “I’m sick of it.”

He further stressed: “The public has a right to know, dadgummit… It’s your tax dollars. Let’s get it out there.”

Burchett also reacted to discussions around Matt Gaetz’s out there comments on an alleged alien-human breeding program, reiterating in interviews that if the public saw certain information, “it would’ve set the Earth on fire.”

Congress is now probing the string of disappearances involving scientists working on space, gravity, and advanced energy technologies.

Former FBI officials have pointed to possible espionage risks at facilities like Los Alamos and JPL.

These are more likely not random incidents. The affected individuals worked on infrared systems, rocket propulsion, nuclear research, and technologies with both military and potential extraterrestrial search applications. Their knowledge sits at the heart of the very secrets Trump wants fully disclosed.

The pattern is unmistakable and cannot be dismissed. With experts vanishing or dying under suspicious circumstances precisely as pressure for transparency mounts, the American people deserve straight answers instead of more cover-ups and convenient coincidences.

Copyright 2026 m o d e r n i t y

Share