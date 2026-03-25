This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

President Trump’s order to release every UAP and UFO file appears to have triggered a wave of vanishings and deaths among the very insiders who guarded those secrets — and now Congress is being actively blocked from investigating.

The general is retired Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland, former commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He walked out of his Albuquerque home on February 27 with only hiking boots, a wallet, and a revolver. No phone. No glasses. No trace since.

Fox News host Jesse Watters covered the development:

In addition, a rocket scientist tied to the General has also reportedly disappeared under similar circumstances.

Monica Jacinto Reza, 60, vanished while hiking in California’s Angeles National Forest. She co-developed Mondaloy, a patented nickel-based super-alloy for high-performance rocket engines, on a project funded and overseen by programs under McCasland’s command.

Newsmax reported Rep. Tim Burchett directly accusing intelligence agencies of obstruction: some intelligence agencies have thwarted his attempts at finding out what happened to the several prominent scientists and researchers in the U.S. who have reportedly died or gone missing over the past year.

Burchett told reporters the numbers seem very high in these certain areas of research. “I think we’d better be paying attention, and I don’t think we should trust our government.”

He added there have been several others throughout the country that have disappeared under suspicious circumstances. “I think we ought to be paying attention to it.” Burchett specifically noted McCasland’s suspected involvement in UFO-related matters, saying those folks are very secretive about what they know.

This cluster of at least six dead or missing insiders — all tied to the same classified aerospace network — exploded into public view just as Trump’s February 20 directive kicked into high gear.

The Executive Office of the President has quietly registered the aliens.gov domain, after Trump ordered the Pentagon and every federal agency to hand over all records on “alien and extraterrestrial life, UAP, and UFOs.”

The New York Post reported that the impending release could include videos and photos of non-human craft that would prove we are not alone.

McCasland ran billions in black-budget aerospace R&D. Reza’s alloy fed straight into next-generation propulsion systems under his oversight. Their parallel hiking disappearances, plus the broader pattern of six linked cases, cannot be waved away as coincidence.

Burchett’s revelation that intelligence agencies are actively thwarting congressional inquiries suggests gatekeepers are scrambling. The deep state does not vanish its own people and then block oversight when the story is harmless. It does so when the story threatens the entire house of cards.

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