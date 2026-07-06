The Vigilant Fox

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Carolyn Dennis's avatar
Carolyn Dennis
2h

We already know they want us dead but, we’ll reckon they would come after our offspring 🥲 these Ppl are sick evil wether their aware or not just sayin it

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Jake's avatar
Jake
1hEdited

Our medical system is beyond broken. It is a form of capitalism that will inherently make you and your children less healthy. And not in obvious ways. Look at the ridiculous vaccine schedule for children now, what is it up to 60 something vaccines by the time they reach 18. I have lost count. The effects of those shots can range from autism to asthma over a variable time span where the outward symptoms don’t show up for years. But the result always ends up being more money for the doctors and the healthcare system. Apparently, they are even extracting our money right from the beginning at the birthing process. What a business model for us; the more money we spend the worse our health becomes.

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