The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2h

It is my understanding that on a annual basis in the USA, 1 Trillion dollars are spent prolonging suffering of those terminally ill in the last 6 months of a persons life. It is purgatory on earth and the dying process is slowed to maximize hospital incomes. Hospice is the way to go. Not futile medical procedures.

Reply
Share
Elaine Seinfeld's avatar
Elaine Seinfeld
2h

Scott Adams QUIT IVER/FENBEN TOO SOON...he was COCKY AND ARROGANT AND DISSED THE GOOD DOC TRYING TO SAVE HIM...so

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture