The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

This common drug can feel like a miracle in the doctor’s office, then turn into a nightmare after you leave.

You throw out your back. The pain’s awful. And your doctor gives you a steroid shot.

Boom—pain gone.

But here’s what he didn’t tell you:

That one shot could trigger weight gain, adrenal shutdown, bone loss, or something even worse.

In fact, 90% of steroid users report side effects.

Medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor has seen how steroids quietly destroy health over time.

Read this before your next appointment. It could save you from lasting harm.

First, let’s get one thing straight:

Modern medicine isn’t the only system that’s ever existed—it just violently erased the others.

What we now call “health care” is actually built on suppressing symptoms instead of healing the body.

It isn’t really health care at all… And it’s a dangerous foundation.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher

. For all the sources and details, read the

below.

Exposing the vast but unrecognized dangers of steroids and the forgotten causes of autoimmune disease. Read More .

From day one, Western (allopathic) medicine used extreme, toxic methods—mercury, lead, opium—to force dramatic changes in the body.

It “worked” because it created a visible effect.

Seeing is believing.

But that doesn’t mean it healed anything.

The truth is, it often made people worse. And it’s still making them worse today.

Homeopaths and Chinese medicine doctors warned that when you suppress a symptom—like a fever or rash—you push the illness deeper into the body.

Instead of letting the body heal or listening to what it’s trying to tell us, suppressing the symptoms (often with antibiotics) can cause the problem to morph into something chronic, emotional, or even spiritual.

Sound familiar?

In 1946, the first synthetic steroid (cortisone) was synthesized. Two years later, it was tested on humans.

Almost immediately, it was seen as a miracle. Pain disappeared. Inflammation vanished.

The world cheered. Doctors celebrated. More corticosteroids were products and hit the market.

But within a decade, patients were completely falling apart. And no one has wanted to talk about why.

Weight gain, bone loss, adrenal failure, psychosis, diabetes, and infections—these are just a few of the long-term side effects of steroids.

And yet doctors still hand them out like candy.

Sometimes a single dose is all it takes to cause permanent damage.

This isn’t fear mongering. The concern is justified and backed up by science.

One study showed 90% of steroid users report side effects. Another found they double your risk of fractures—and that’s just the start.

They don’t heal the immune system. They shut it down.

And the damage spreads across every major organ system.

Want the full breakdown of side effects, case studies, and suppressed research?

The full report from

pulls back the curtain on what Big Pharma never told you:

Exposing the vast but unrecognized dangers of steroids and the forgotten causes of autoimmune disease. Read More .

Good doctors know the truth.

A Midwestern Doctor spoke to seven experienced doctors across different specialties—from ER to psychiatry to dermatology.

And nearly all said the same thing!

Steroids can save lives in emergencies… but they’re overprescribed, misused, and they’re hurting countless patients.

One rheumatologist now avoids steroids almost completely.

Why? Because safer alternatives exist!

Unfortunately, few doctors know about them.

Because drug companies don’t promote treatments they can’t patent.

The same old story over and over again.

We’re seeing a global decline in human vitality.

I’ve certainly noticed it. I’m sure you have, too.

Older doctors say patients today are weaker, more toxic, less resilient—and harder to heal.

And it doesn’t take a doctor to see it.

Only those ignoring what’s happening claim it’s always been this way. But it hasn’t. This is new.

Here are the three key causes behind this collapse:

Suppression of natural symptoms Chronic exposure to drugs, vaccines, and toxins Disconnection from natural rhythms (sun, sleep, soil)

It’s death by a thousand paper cuts.

And it’s happening to almost all of us right now.

Case in point: fevers.

Fevers are the body’s natural way to fight infection.

But we shut them down with meds—and we’re paying the price.

Some studies link fever suppression to cancer later in life.

Allopathic medicine treats your body like a machine to override and control—not a living system to support.

And when you keep overriding the warning signs, eventually… something is going to break.

It doesn’t take a genius to understand.

Doctors in the 1970s predicted exactly what would happen if we kept suppressing symptoms.

They warned of a rise in:

• Cancers

• Psychiatric breakdowns

• Spiritual disconnection

• Mass societal dysfunction

Take a look around. They were right.

Want to know how fevers, childhood illness, and even spiritual health are connected?

’s full article goes deep into suppressed medical history and ancient healing wisdom that Western medicine continues to ignore.

Exposing the vast but unrecognized dangers of steroids and the forgotten causes of autoimmune disease. Read More .

Autoimmune diseases are skyrocketing.

But instead of asking why, doctors just throw more steroids and more immune-suppressants—more bandaids.

And the patients? They just keep getting worse.

We’re missing the big picture.

Autoimmunity often has real causes—like stealth infections, toxins, or vaccines—but those causes are very rarely investigated.

Instead, we silence the symptoms… until the next crisis hits.

The medical establishment acts like they’re treating the symptoms, but they’re just covering them up and ignoring what they’re trying to tell us.

Symptoms are there for a reason. We’re supposed to listen.

We have to normalize the alternative before it's too late.

• Treat the root cause (infection, toxicity, trauma)

• Use lifestyle and natural remedies to support healing

• Focus on restoring vitality—not suppressing inflammation

• Only use steroids briefly and only if absolutely necessary

This is what health care should be:

Root-cause focused

Personalized

Transparent about risks

Based on healing, not just symptom control

But that doesn’t make much money.

So we’re stuck with steroid shots and lifelong drug regimens.

Unless, of course, we empower ourselves and change course.

To learn more about alternative treatments for autoimmunity, subscribe to A Midwestern Doctor and check out the full article. It could change how you think about chronic illness forever.

Share

For a deeper dive into what modern medicine has overlooked—or intentionally buried—check out these other eye-opening reports by A Midwestern Doctor:

This Is What Happens When You Stop Taking Ozempic

What They Don’t Tell You About C-Sections

What’s The Healthiest Water To Drink?

While you’re at it, give A Midwestern Doctor a follow. No one brings more research, clinical insight, or historical context when it comes to exposing the health myths we’ve all been fed. This is easily one of the most valuable accounts you’ll ever follow.

If you haven’t subscribed to this Substack yet, take a moment to read what some of the most powerful voices in the medical freedom/truth movement have to say:

“The Vigilant Fox has been putting in a lot of work to create a news platform that shares the stories we want to hear about and brings attention to the most important things to know about.”

– A Midwestern Doctor, The Forgotten Side of Medicine

“The Vigilant Fox absolutely is on top of things. We must support our fighters, and the Fox is fighting with truth.”

– Tom Renz, Tom Renz’s Newsletter

“Excellent capture of key video presentations on evolving pandemic science.”

– Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)