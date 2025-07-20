The Vigilant Fox

Don't get started! Every drug has one or more side effects, which set the person up with more serious problems. There are better ways to get well and stay well. Today my subject was: The Plain Truth barbaracharis.substack.com It covers very simple information on what people need to do to be healthy....avoid putting anything into the mouth, except healthy unprocessed food.

If "victims" of allopathic medicine would do just ONE thing, what a difference it would make:

Read the package insert for each and every drug! The gods in white coats that so many worship are legally bound to give it to you, as are pharmacists.

You may need a magnifying glass to read the small print, but it's called "informed consent". Demand it!

Find out what the "Contraindications" are (side effects). Also, research what each ingredient is made from, and then research "toxic effects" of each ingredient.

I assure you, it won't take long, once you do it a couple of times.

Take the list of side effects and toxic effects seriously!! They will most likely happen to you!

Remember this:...There is no one-size-fits-all in any natural or allopathic

Medicine or therapy! I can't emphasize this enough!

What may help one person temporarily, may kill another person with one dose!

Read the package insert, then decide whether or not you want it injected into your bloodstream. Vaya con Dios.

