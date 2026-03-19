This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Ireland finds itself at a cultural crossroads this St. Patrick’s Day. A float in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo referencing the Epstein files has been roundly condemned, as the nation’s president used the holiday to promote migrant solidarity and “global citizens.” Meanwhile, videos show Irish parades increasingly reflecting the realities of mass migration that figures like Conor McGregor have decried as overrunning the country.

Video of the float shows it being pulled by a tractor down the street with men chasing people dressed as girls alongside it. On the float itself, a number of people were seen mimicking the rape of people dressed as young girls on a mattress while another person dressed as a garda pulls one of them away and puts them in a mock cell.

The float was adorned with Irish flags and signs that read: “Prince Andrew going to jail.” The video shows numerous children in the crowd lining the street in Ballinrobe as the float passes.

Rachel Morrogh, chief executive of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, said the float “trivialises the awful reality of sexual violence and is extremely insensitive to victims and survivors”.

She also said it is “further evidence of a lack of awareness of the impact of sexual violence and of the harm and trauma it causes”, which can have life-changing effects.

“Parading acts of sexual violence through our main streets and turning rape and assault into a joke trivialises and stigmatises the experiences of victims and survivors,” she said, adding that it has sent “a very harmful message that sexual violence is something to mock and make light of”.

Morrogh noted that many victims of rape and sexual assault do not tell anyone about it “because they fear they won’t be believed and often worry that what happened wasn’t serious enough” and that the message sent by the float only reinforces that fear.

Other videos from St Patrick’s day parades captured something telling.

Similar viral videos from across Ireland show parades full of migrants waving their flags and foreigners marching through Irish streets while waving the flags of their own countries.

Conor McGregor has been vocal on Ireland’s mass migration problem. “The illegal immigration racket is ravaging our country,” he said. “There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop, that have become a minority in one swoop,” calling it a “travesty.”

“Our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland,” McGregor added. He warned the 40 million Irish Americans: “Because if not, there will be no place to come home and visit.”

Meanwhile, President Catherine Connolly delivered a message reframing St. Patrick entirely around modern migration.

She said the saint’s story serves as “a reminder of the resilience and courage of migrants, the invaluable contributions that they have made, and continue to make, to the countries they now call home, sometimes even in the face of great adversity.”

“Patrick’s story speaks not only to the Ireland of the 5th century, but to the millions still subjected to trafficking, forced labour and displacement today,” Connolly continued.

She added, “As we recall the life of Patrick, we invoke his spirit and acknowledge our shared responsibilities as global citizens. We stand in solidarity with those who find themselves in vulnerable and dangerous circumstances.”

“Patrick’s story invites us to respond with hospitality and kindness to those suffering the consequences of war and displacement, those fleeing their countries because of persecution or violence,” Connolly concluded.

Ireland’s heritage is being diluted in real time. The very spirit of St. Patrick, historically tied to driving out threats to the nation’s identity, is now invoked to accelerate its erosion. As McGregor and growing numbers of citizens recognize, prioritizing the Irish people and borders is essential to preserving what makes the country unique.

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