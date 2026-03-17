The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Catherine Harris's avatar
Catherine Harris
2h

Don’t forget that the elites are already have their little bunkers. They have our money stashed away. They don’t care what happens to the countries. And they’re probably right it’s already bought and sold. We just don’t know it yet.

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