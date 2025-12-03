The Vigilant Fox

OldGuyAdventure
2h

In Canada we have the assisted suicide program (MAID), and in the forms to complete a suicide, you have no choice, as your body will be donated for organ transplants. There were 16,000 assisted procedures last year, and apparently the Government of Canada is raking in massive funds on the organ "donation" program associated with the MAID system. In 2027 they will be allowing mentally challenged young adults to opt in for MAID. An active review is currently underway to determine whether human rights violations are associated with MAID, as it appears that more people are opting into the program every couple of years. I would expect that there will eventually be no nursing homes in Canada and they will just be lined up for their injection to have them put down like dogs get.

I have been informed that the system used for MAID resembles lethal injection, which involves a chemical drowning process; technically, a person could be in a state of drowning for several minutes after receiving the injection. So will this system be moved to inmates serving life sentences? You know we used to just shoot them.

1 reply
Diane Di
3h

I've heard of cases where the person was about to be operated on for their organs and had come out of their coma and startle the doctors and nurses. A lot of people believe the person has to be dead before they remove organs, but that's not the case at all. You can't harvest organs from a cadaver, the person must be alive.

17 more comments...

