The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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J Wolfmoon's avatar
J Wolfmoon
4h

I was on both anti anxiety pills and antidepressants at the same time. I quit cold Turkey on my own and it was a pretty horrendous experience. Took about three weeks for the drugs to leave my system and six months at least to regain my equilibrium. These drugs are not life savers, not helpful and they should stop prescribing them. I went on my own journey of discovery and found a good diet and walking everyday did far more good than any prescription.

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Aliss Terpstra's avatar
Aliss Terpstra
4h

It's sad when a PhD psychologist gets harmed by the very treatment they often prescribe to patients. I guess the scales fell off his eyes about that, huh. But I wonder how much of Dr. Peterson's extra suffering is due to the neurological and immunological damage from the Covid shots he took, that could have also played a role in his inability to detoxify mold exposure on top of the benzos withdrawal. And remember, he scolded everybody who wouldn't take the shots. Just lambasted us. Did Vigilant Fox forget about that? Does he now understand that psych meds for mental problems and bioweapon shots for a scamdemic might BOTH be a load of crap?

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