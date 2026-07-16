This article originally appeared on The Defender and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Henrick Karoliszyn, DSW

Prosecutors who accused Angela Cannings in the 1990s of suffocating her two sons relied on prominent pediatric experts who testified that multiple unexplained infant deaths in one family were extraordinarily unlikely to occur naturally. Cannings was sentenced to life in prison, but less than two years later, an appeals court overturned her conviction, ruling that prosecutors should not proceed when reputable experts disagree about the cause of death, and there is no other compelling evidence.

When Angela Cannings’ child died in 1989, doctors concluded the 13-week-old baby girl tragically succumbed to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

By the time two more infants — one in 1991, the other in 1999 — died, suspicion replaced sympathy.

Prosecutors alleged the English mother had suffocated her two sons. To make their case, they relied on prominent pediatric experts who testified that multiple unexplained infant deaths in one family were extraordinarily unlikely to occur naturally.

In 2002, a jury convicted Cannings of murder, and she was sentenced to life in prison.

Less than two years later, the England and Wales Court of Appeal overturned the convictions in a decision that fundamentally changed how British courts view expert medical testimony in unexplained child death cases.

Ruling continues to influence legal discussion decades later

The ruling in Cannings’ case continues to influence legal discussions more than two decades later because it established an enduring principle. Namely, when respected medical experts fundamentally disagree about the cause of a child’s death, and there is no compelling independent evidence of homicide, criminal convictions should not rest on disputed scientific opinion alone.

The Court of Appeal had ruled prosecutors should not proceed when reputable experts disagree about the cause of death and there is no other compelling evidence.

That principle has resurfaced in legal commentary as prosecutors in Idaho pursue murder charges against Andrea Shaw, accused of killing her 18-month-old twin toddlers.

The 23-year-old mother was arrested more than a year after her fraternal twins, Dallas and Tyson, were found dead in their home on May 1, 2025, eight days after receiving their 18-month vaccines.

Shaw spoke with CHD.TV days after the tragic 2025 incident, saying at the 18-month mark, the twins received their hepatitis A, DTaP and flu shots. Shaw said she told the pediatrician she was concerned about the flu shot because there was a history of adverse reactions to the vaccine on the father’s side of the family. However, the doctor assured her it was safe for the twins.

Within 24 hours, Shaw took the twins to the emergency room after they both became lethargic, their lips turned blue and they experienced digestive issues. Medical records confirm they were diagnosed with “post-immunization reaction.”

After administering Tylenol and observing the twins as they ate popsicles, doctors sent them home. Shaw told CHD.TV that days later, she discovered both children dead in their beds. “They looked as if they had gone in their sleep,” she said.

Shaw pleaded not guilty, and her attorney said the children died from medical complications rather than homicide. Prosecutors contend the twins were intentionally suffocated. On Tuesday, a district judge in Payette County revoked Shaw’s $2 million bail.

Shaw’s next court date is scheduled for August 18.

While the evidence alleged in Shaw’s prosecution differs significantly from that presented in Cannings’ case, the British decision remains one of the leading examples of how courts wrestle with scientific uncertainty in explaining a child’s death.

“The Angela Cannings case taught us a hard lesson: Even top medical experts can be wrong, and guesswork should never replace hard evidence,” said lawyer Chad Davenport. “When dealing with sudden, unexplained tragedies like the Andrea Shaw case, the justice system cannot afford to rush to judgment. If police and medical examiners ignore a family’s medical history or dismiss other possible causes right out of the gate, we risk putting another innocent mother behind bars.”

Jurors asked to weigh competing interpretations of medical science

Cannings was no stranger to grief long before she entered a courtroom. Her first child, Gemma, died in 1989 at just 13 weeks old. Doctors concluded she had died from SIDS.

Two years later, another baby, Jason, died unexpectedly at 7 weeks.

In 1999, her son Matthew died at 18 weeks.

Each death devastated the family. Together, they eventually attracted the attention of investigators who questioned whether three infant deaths in one household could truly be natural.

Police reopened the earlier cases and sought opinions from pediatric specialists who argued the deaths were inconsistent with SIDS.

By the time Cannings went on trial in 2002, prosecutors built their case almost entirely around expert medical testimony.

There was no confession, no eyewitnesses. There also was no evidence to demonstrate smothering, and there were no physical injuries to prove homicide.

Instead, jurors were asked to weigh competing interpretations of medical science.

Among the prosecution’s most influential witnesses was pediatrician Roy Meadow, former president of the British Paediatric Association, whose testimony in several high-profile infant death prosecutions would later become the focus of intense national criticism.

Although Meadow’s evidence varied from case to case, prosecutors argued that multiple unexplained infant deaths within the same family were so unusual that murder represented the more likely explanation.

Defense experts disputed those conclusions, pointing to the limits of contemporary medical knowledge and the possibility of inherited disorders that had not yet been identified.

The jury convicted Cannings of murdering Jason and Matthew.

She was acquitted of murdering Gemma.

The appeal that changed everything

Cannings served about 20 months in prison before Britain’s Court of Appeal unanimously overturned her convictions on Dec. 10, 2003, The Guardian reported.

The court’s opinion, written by Lord Justice Judge, did not declare that Cannings was factually innocent.

Instead, it reached a legal conclusion that convictions were unsafe because they depended almost entirely upon disputed expert medical opinion.

In one of the decision’s most frequently cited passages, the court wrote that if the outcome of a prosecution depends “exclusively, or almost exclusively, on a serious disagreement between distinguished and reputable experts,” it will often be “unwise, and therefore, unsafe,” to allow the case to proceed to conviction.

The Cannings judgment did not establish that unexplained infant deaths can never be homicides. Nor did it prevent prosecutors from relying on medical experts.

What it did was reinforce a central principle of criminal law: Where science cannot reliably distinguish natural death from criminal conduct, the prosecution still bears the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

That reasoning would soon have consequences extending far beyond one family’s tragedy.

Cannings case led to review of past court decisions

The impact of the Cannings decision was immediate.

Within weeks of the Court of Appeal ruling, Britain’s legal system began examining other convictions in which disputed medical evidence had played a central role.

Attorney General Lord Goldsmith announced a review of cases involving infant deaths in which expert testimony similar to that questioned in Cannings’ case had been presented to juries.

The review examined hundreds of cases and became one of the largest examinations of potential medical evidence failures in modern British criminal justice.

In UK Parliament, Goldsmith said the Cannings ruling had “serious and far-reaching implications” because of the possibility that some convictions may have depended on evidence that could no longer be regarded as reliable.

Earlier cases involving mothers convicted after their infants died also came under renewed scrutiny, including the cases of Sally Clark and Donna Anthony. Those cases, like Cannings’, became central to a national debate over how courts should handle expert evidence when medical knowledge is incomplete.

Clark, a solicitor, was convicted in 1999 of murdering her two infant sons after prosecutors relied heavily on medical testimony suggesting the deaths were unlikely to have been natural. Her convictions were overturned in 2003 after the Court of Appeal found that important evidence had not been properly disclosed and that the prosecution’s case had been undermined.

Anthony was jailed in 1998 after being convicted of murdering her two infants. Six years later, she was freed from prison after her sentence was overturned.

These cases and others collectively prompted a broader question: How should courts respond when scientific theories presented as fact later prove uncertain or flawed?

Expert opinion doesn’t equate with proof

The Cannings case became a landmark not because it rejected science, but because it demanded more careful use of it.

Medical experts are often essential in criminal investigations. Their testimony can explain injuries, causes of death and complex biological processes that juries cannot evaluate on their own.

But the Cannings case demonstrated that expert opinion is not the same as proof.

A 2015 paper published in The Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions B journal contended that confidence in forensic evidence has been weakened by methodological shortcomings, wrongful convictions, inconsistent standards for expert testimony and communication gaps between scientists and the legal system.

To improve forensic science, the authors recommend stronger scientific validation, standardized accreditation for experts, clearer admissibility standards and educational “primers” to help judges and juries understand forensic concepts.

That issue became especially important in SIDS cases, where researchers continued studying genetic, metabolic and environmental factors that can contribute to unexpected deaths.

In the years after Cannings was convicted, scientists identified genetic conditions and other medical explanations that helped show why some infant deaths once considered suspicious could occur naturally.

What this taught courts was that not every unexplained death has a natural explanation.

What are the lessons for modern prosecutions?

The questions raised by Cannings continue to appear whenever prosecutors and defense attorneys debate the meaning of medical evidence.

That debate will take on renewed attention in the U.S. as the criminal case against Shaw moves through the courts.

Although the two cases involve different legal systems, evidence and allegations, they contain connective tissue.

Attorney John Coyle said both cases are fundamentally linked.

“The similarities at a very high level are that it is suspicious that two infants who die at the same time,” he said, saying the prosecution will need to weigh the Shaw case, like the Cannings case, with “statistical unlikelihood” of two infants dying in the same household.

“From the outside, it looks like in the Cannings’ case, evidence was presented about how it is statistically almost impossible to have happened,” Coyle said. “The connecting line is whether the prosecution now rests on the statistical unlikelihood of it happening to twins” in the Shaw case.

The central safeguard remains the same. Prosecutors must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

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