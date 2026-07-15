The Vigilant Fox

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Catherine Harris's avatar
Catherine Harris
6h

This is extremely disturbing. Did they do an autopsy?

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jsinton's avatar
jsinton
3h

My family NEVER gets a flu shot because it would always make us sick.

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