We’re Putting the Censorship Industrial Complex on Trial

Imagine this: You are a sovereign individual. Your rights are not granted by a platform, not handed down by a bureaucrat, but endowed by God.

You discover information that the public doesn’t yet know. You verify it. You research it. You stake your name on it. You believe it can save lives.

So you do what free people are supposed to do.

You speak.

You publish it online. You build an audience. A community forms. Millions read, watch, and share. People write to you saying your work helped them think critically, ask better questions, maybe even protect their health.

You didn’t break the law. You didn’t fabricate data. You didn’t incite violence. You asked questions.

Then one day, without warning, everything disappears.

Your account is gone. Your reach collapses. Your years of work vanish from feeds overnight. Not because you deleted it. Not because a court found you guilty of anything.

But because a “nonprofit” based out of the UK issued a report labeling you a “misinformation superspreader.”

They pull a bogus stat out of thin air, then weaponize it to say you are “killing people.”

The media amplifies it. Night after night, news anchors repeat the same sinister lie about you.

The White House echoes it from the podium.

Officials pressure social media companies to “do more” to crack down on you.

And then it happens.

Your pages have been erased. Your channels have been demonetized. Your voice disappears from your followers’ feeds.

The First Amendment didn’t protect you. It was circumvented.

Millions who once had access to your message now receive only one narrative. The approved one. The one aligned with trillion-dollar interests and institutional power.

And your alleged crime?

Opening your mouth and telling the truth.

This sounds like something pulled straight from George Orwell’s 1984.

But it happened. Not to one person. But over a dozen, all triggered by a stat made out of thin air from overseas.

They were called the “Disinformation Dozen.”

The CCDH (Center for Countering Digital Hate) claimed that 65% of all anti-vaccine misinformation online came from just 12 individuals.

The reality? Facebook later admitted those 12 accounts were responsible for just 0.05% of vaccine-related content views on its platform.

This wasn’t a one-off attack. This was a blueprint.

After they got away with censoring the “Disinformation Dozen,” they went after you, they went after me, they went after all of us.

I was a healthcare worker who simply didn’t like the vax mandates. I started clipping doctors sharing information that went against the narrative.

They nuked my Twitter account not once, not twice, but three times.

I tried making more accounts. They blocked my phone number from creating new ones. And even if I could make more, they would have nuked those too.

I’m still pissed about this, and I can’t believe this actually happened in America.

But guess what? The tables are turning.

The censors are now the defendants.

They censored the speech. Now they must defend the silence.

The “Disinformation Dozen” is fighting back in federal court.

Ty and Charlene Bollinger didn’t just write a “strongly-worded letter,” as Pam Bondi would say.

They filed a nearly 400-page federal lawsuit naming the State Department, the FBI, the Center for Countering Digital Hate, and major Big Tech platforms. The suit alleges a coordinated effort to manufacture a blacklist, pressure platforms, and erase lawful speech under the banner of “misinformation.”

“Make no mistake. Our case will set legal precedent in America,” Ty Bollinger says.

This case isn’t just about restoring their accounts. It’s about exposing how a foreign-funded report was amplified from the White House podium, used to justify deplatforming, and weaponized to silence millions of Americans.

It’s about whether the government can secretly pressure private companies to do what the Constitution forbids it from doing directly.

It’s about whether the First Amendment still means what it says.

Because if they can erase voices with millions of followers, they can erase yours too.

And now it’s your turn to decide whether free speech will be treated as a God-given right or a “privelege.”

First, watch the film. See the evidence. Understand how lies that were made out of thin air, like Fauci’s “six feet social distancing,” were also fabricated to censor voices like the “Disinformation Dozen” and yours truly.

Watch how the coordinated effort worked. Understand what happened so this never happens again.

Then, if you believe free speech still matters, support the legal fight.

These lawsuits are expensive. And those who did the censoring are counting on us to run out of money before we can hold them accountable.

Don’t let that happen.

When you donate, you’re not just helping Ty and Charlene. You’re standing up for every doctor who was deplatformed, every dissenting voice punished for asking questions, every unvaxxed worker fired from their job, every person denied service for being “unclean.”

You’re defending your voice, your children’s voices, and the generations that come after them.

Censorship is the disease. Freedom of speech is the cure.

If a precedent is set in court, it protects all of us.

If it fails, it’s only a matter of time before they attempt to silence us all again under the banner of the next “global emergency.”

What happens next depends on whether we act now or sit back and “hope” someone else defends our freedoms for us.

Ty and Charlene Bollinger have drawn the line in the sand. Now it’s up to us to back them.

Don’t let them normalize treating your God-given right to speak freely as a privilege.

Watch the film. Support the legal fight. Put the censors on trial. Make them answer in court for what they did.

