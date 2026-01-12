This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Raw Egg Nationalist

Wild clashes took place outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Minneapolis on Sunday night, as protests continue following the shooting of an anti-ICE activist.

The clashes were documented by influencers Nick Sortor and Cam Higby, who were surrounded by protesters, threatened and forced to withdraw in their vehicle.

In one video, Sortor shows leftists attacking him in the street outside the facility. Flashbangs and teargas are deployed by ICE agents, and Sortor and Higby retreat to their vehicle.

In a second video posted to X, Sortor and Higby are surrounded in their vehicle by protesters, who begin attempting to smash the windows.

“I was forced to drive away to save our lives, repeatedly warning those standing in front to GET OUT OF THE WAY,” Sortor explains in the text accompanying the video.

“They didn’t listen, so I had no choice but to go anyway. They then used vehicles to BLOCK US as we were running, forcing me to throw the truck off the road to go around them. Then, it appears we were CHASED down the interstate by another one of their goons. I have to post this now because these idiots called the police on me saying I had a gun and was ‘running innocent protestors over’.”

Sortor vowed he would “NEVER STOP, AND NEVER SHUT UP.”

Sortor and Higby fled to a nearby police station, where they were briefly detained before being released.

In another video, filmed from the safety of a parking garage, Sortor shows the broken back window of the vehicle they had escaped in and frozen water battles he claimed had been used to attack it.

“THIS is one of the weapons of choice leftist rioters tried to kiII @CamHigby and me with tonight Frozen water bottles. Classic Antifa. Which means SOMEBODY was freezing them beforehand and gave them to rioters to use as weapons They’re rock solid FBI MUST INVESTIGATE NOW!”

The violent clashes were precipitated by the shooting on Wednesday of Renee Good, a 37-year-old woman, by an ICE agent in a residential neighbourhood in south Minneapolis.

Good, who is reported to have been a “legal observer” documenting immigration enforcement, blocked the road with her SUV. When asked to move, she attempted to drive away, but was shot by an officer whom she struck with her vehicle.

The President and Vice President have both defended the shooting as self-defense, calling it a “tragedy of [Good’s] own making.”

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem revealed that the officer who shot Good had previously been hit and dragged by an illegal alien attempting to flee apprehension in a vehicle. The officer was seriously injured and required hospitalization.

There have been angry protests across Minneapolis in response to Good’s death, with calls for them to spread nationwide.

More than a thousand rallies are said to have taken place nationwide over the weekend in response to the shooting.

According to Reuters, the protests were to demand “an end to large-scale deployments of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents ordered by President Donald Trump, mostly to cities led by Democratic politicians.”

The protests rallied under the banner of “ICE out for good.”

The rallies were organized by a coalition of groups including the American Civil Liberties Union, MoveOn Civic Action, Voto Latino, and Indivisible, which also helped organize the “No Kings” protests against Trump last year.

On Sunday, Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem announced hundreds more ICE and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) officers will be sent to Minnesota.

Around 2,000 officers have already been dispatched to the Minneapolis-St Paul area, in what the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has called its “largest operation ever.”

“Hundreds” more are now set to join the deployment, Secretary Noem confirmed in an interview on Sunday with Fox.

Copyright 2026 Infowars

Share