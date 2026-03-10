This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mr. Right

Does Slick Willy still have it?

If you need a break from all the super serious news concerning all things Iran War, then I have a piece of content for you: a viral clip of President Bill Clinton totally shooting his shot with Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina.

During his recent deposition concerning his ties to Epstein, Clinton was caught on camera deploying his infamous Southern Charm on a fellow southerner, Rep. Mace.

Watch the wild clip here:

My word! Could he be any more obvious? Clinton’s got game, clearly. And an eye for Mace.

A photograph showing former White House intern Monica Lewinsky meeting President Bill Clinton at a White House function submitted as evidence in documents by the Starr investigation and released by the House Judiciary committee September 21, 1998.

We all know Clinton is an absolute scoundrel. A dog, as they say. Lord only knows what he got up to with Jeffrey Epstein, but we do know what he got up to with Monica Lewinsky. Let’s put it this way: it was very naughty.

Clinton is one of those guys who’s so flirtatious and charming he doesn’t even realize what he’s doing. That’s just the way he is. Shooters shoot, whether in a bar, the Oval Office, or a deposition hearing after they’ve been subpoenaed by Congress because of their ties to a convicted pedo.

