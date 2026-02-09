This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Boxing icon Mike Tyson has stepped up his alliance with the Trump administration, delivering a powerful endorsement of the President and the MAHA initiative during an appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime.

Fresh off his viral Super Bowl ad slamming processed foods, Tyson doubled down on the fight for real nutrition while highlighting his decades-long bond with Trump.

Tyson was up front about his past struggles with unhealthy eating, revealing how it nearly derailed his life.

“I’d wake up in the morning and eat a lot of nothing but Captain Crunch cereal—probably two giant bowls for breakfast. Later that day, I’d get some ice cream,” Tyson said in the interview.

He added, “My friends—and even my wife—didn’t think I’d make it to 60.”

To turn things around, Tyson adopted a strict regimen: “I stopped eating everything. The only thing I really ate was tomato soup, tomato sauce, rice, and tuna soup. Tomato soup and rice. And water.”

In the recent Super Bowl ad, Tyson teamed up with the Trump administration to expose Big Food’s toxic grip on America.

Tyson declared, “The most important fight of my life isn’t in the ring. I’m not fighting for a belt. I’m fighting for our health. Processed foods are killing us. We have been lied to and we need to eat real food again.”

The ad, backed by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., amplified the MAHA reset targeting added sugars and ultra-processed junk.

Tyson reinforced this on X, stating, “Eating real food shouldn’t be controversial.”

Shifting to politics during the Watters interview, Tyson praised Trump’s character and leadership, drawing from their relationship dating back to the 1980s.

“We’ve never seen any President like this before … My whole experience with President Trump is that he’s just a genuine, real person. If he got your back, he’s with you 100% … That’s why I’m for him 100%,” Tyson told Watters.

Tyson added, “He looks beautiful happy. Functionally he’s enjoying the people. I can’t even explain his mood. We never seen any president like this before. Not in your lifetime nor mine.”

On their early days, Tyson recalled Trump’s business savvy: “He was just a businessman. He ran his business right. And it’s great idea when he decided to have me fight at Atlantic City… I didn’t like Atlantic city. I wasn’t an Atlantic person and he made me An Atlantic city person. I even moved there one time. I lived here for few years. You make lot of money at Atlantic city… I’m very grateful for that.”

Tyson’s backing aligns perfectly with the America First agenda, where health reforms under MAHA aim to dismantle the corporate food machine that’s weakened the nation. By exposing his own vulnerabilities and championing Trump, Tyson is landing blows against the globalist forces that profit from sickness.

This momentum builds on the administration’s overhaul of dietary guidelines, ending subsidies for junk and prioritizing American-grown real food. Tyson’s voice adds raw power to the movement, proving that reclaiming health is key to restoring national strength.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Copyright 2026 m o d e r n i t y

Share