In a stunning Super Bowl spot that cuts through the corporate clutter, boxing legend Mike Tyson lays bare the hidden killer in America’s diet: processed foods. Backed by the Trump administration’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative, Tyson pulled no punches, calling out the lies that have fueled an obesity epidemic and chronic diseases ravaging the nation.

The ad marks a pivotal win in the fight against Big Food’s grip, aligning perfectly with the administration’s aggressive push to slash added sugars and promote nutrient-dense, American-grown eats. It’s a clear signal that the junk food agenda is on the ropes.

The ad features Tyson in raw, black-and-white footage, delivering a personal and powerful message. “The most important fight of my life isn’t in the ring,” Tyson declares. “I’m not fighting for a belt. I’m fighting for our health. Processed foods are killing us. We have been lied to and we need to eat real food again.”

Tyson shares his own battles, revealing he once ballooned to 340 pounds, describing himself as “fat and nasty” while downing “a quart of ice cream every hour.” He drives home the tragedy by recounting how his sister died at 25 from a heart attack linked to obesity. “We’re the most powerful country in the world, and we have the most obese, fudgy people,” he adds, slamming the complacency that has allowed ultra-processed junk to dominate shelves.

On screen, stark warnings flash: “Processed Food Kills” followed by “Eat Real Food,” culminating with Tyson and his son biting into fresh apples, directing viewers to RealFood.gov for more.

Tyson today posted the ad on X, emphasizing its urgency. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. responded with praise: “Thank you for sharing your story Mike — and delivering the most important message in Super Bowl history. We don’t have to be the sickest country in the developed world. The answer is simple: EAT REAL FOOD.”

Tyson replied: “Thank you @SecKennedy for prioritizing our country’s disease epidemic and how real food is a big part of the solution. Our nation’s health is our real wealth.”

This collaboration underscores the Trump admin’s no-nonsense approach to health, building on the massive MAHA reset announced last month. As previously covered, Secretary Kennedy and USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins overhauled federal dietary guidelines, declaring war on added sugars and ultra-processed foods while championing high-quality proteins, healthy fats, and whole foods from American farms.

That reset ended subsidies for junk in schools and federal programs, targeting the root of skyrocketing healthcare costs and chronic illnesses pushed by globalist food giants. Tyson’s ad amplifies this, exposing how Big Food’s additives and lies have eroded public health, aligning with America First priorities to rebuild strength from the inside out.

The ad’s impact is undeniable—viewers flooded social media with support, vowing to ditch the processed slop for real, homegrown nutrition. It’s a direct hit against those who profit from keeping Americans sick and dependent on pharma fixes.

The Super Bowl ad reaches millions at a time when obesity rates hover near 40 percent, draining billions in taxpayer dollars. Tyson’s raw testimony cuts through the noise, reminding us that true freedom starts with controlling what we put in our bodies—not letting corporate overlords dictate our decline.

