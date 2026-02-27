This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton abruptly stopped talking to reporters Thursday when asked why Ghislaine Maxwell attended her daughter’s wedding.

Clinton spoke to reporters after completing a closed-door House deposition related to Jeffrey Epstein. During the exchange, a reporter asked Clinton why Maxwell was invited to Chelsea Clinton’s wedding.

“Can I ask, why was Ghislaine Maxwell invited to your daughter Chelsea Clinton’s wedding?” the reporter asked. “She’d already been mentioned in a civil lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre before that. Jeffrey Epstein had already been convicted.”

Clinton gave a short reply.

WATCH:

“She came as the plus one, the guest of someone who was invited,” Clinton said. “Thank you all.”

She ended the interview without taking further questions.

Multiple outlets said Maxwell attended Chelsea Clinton’s July 31, 2010 wedding in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Photos from the event show Maxwell among the guests. Maxwell said she attended the wedding with her then-boyfriend, tech billionaire Ted Waitt.

Giuffre first made civil claims implicating both Epstein and Maxwell when she filed a lawsuit against Epstein in 2009 under the pseudonym “Jane Doe 102,” alleging she was trafficked as a minor. She alleged that Maxwell recruited and groomed her for Epstein.

Giuffre later sued Maxwell directly for defamation in 2015, saying Maxwell’s public denials of Giuffre’s accusations were false. That case was settled in Maxwell’s favor in 2017.

The Clintons consented to appear on Feb. 2 to answer questions about their connections to Epstein. One day earlier, the Department of Justice made public a new batch of records that mentioned former President Bill Clinton, including an image depicting him in a hot tub with Epstein. Federal officials distributed the materials in batches under requirements set by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a measure that President Donald Trump enacted in November.

