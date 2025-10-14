The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
1h

Man, anyone laying hands on an LEO in these "peaceful demonstrations" should go to jail.

I can't believe they haven't figured this out.

What happens if I go out and start pushing cops in my city. Nothing good, I'm sure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture