This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Federal officers were relentless once again in Portland Sunday as crazed leftists, including bike riding naked morons, got in their faces outside the ICE facility.

The feds were in no mood for the “Emergency Naked Bike Ride,” which was clearly intended to once again provoke officers and distract from the ongoing thuggish attacks Antifa leftists are engaging in every day.

These morons, many of them parading around fully naked, were waving Mexican flags and holding vile anti-ICE signs while blocking the road.

After multiple warnings to get out of the road, the officers were left with no choice but to start taking these idiots down and arresting them.

It seems that several of these videos are being blocked on X, with the ability to share or embed being disabled.

Portland residents are also sick of demented leftists permanently disturbing the peace.

Antifa has been caught stashing supplies in warehouses close to the ICE facility.

It’s clear that the National Guard is required in Portland.

President Trump has attempted to send them to the city but multiple court orders have blocked their actual deployment and operational involvement.

Some California National Guard troops remain stationed at a nearby camp outside the city while awaiting further legal rulings, but they are not active in Portland itself.

Ongoing protests and legal challenges continue, with a potential hearing on the matter scheduled for late October.

