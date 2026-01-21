This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Undercover journalist James O’Keefe has pierced the veil of Davos secrecy, disguising himself to infiltrate the World Economic Forum and record what the climate elite whisper when they assume no outsiders are listening.

O’Keefe captured raw admissions of radical interventions that threaten sovereignty and burden ordinary people under the banner of “saving the planet.”

In the undercover footage from the Post Hotel in Davos—a hub for WEF attendees—O’Keefe recorded climate executives openly discussing taboo topics long ridiculed by the mainstream. The video shows him in a blonde wig and sunglasses outside the venue before slipping inside to confront or record these insiders.

Key revelations from the post include climate executives spilling secrets about “Carbon Taxes,” weather modification, and chemtrails. A WEF climate elite who works with three-letter agencies and DARPA discusses hidden plans about “artificial rain.” The same figure boldly declares, “Black Rock is behind us!”

The insiders tie massive financial players like BlackRock directly to their agenda, suggesting corporate giants are pulling strings on policies that impose taxes and experimental tech on populations without real consent. Carbon taxes, of course, translate to higher costs for fuel, heating, and goods—hitting working-class families hardest while Davos jet-setters preach from luxury suites.

Davos remains a magnet for globalist maneuvering. Recent reports from the WEF gathering highlight ongoing pushes around climate finance, AI governance, and economic resets—often framed as collaborative but frequently criticized as top-down control.

BlackRock’s influence looms large, with CEO Larry Fink involved in elevating the forum’s role post-Klaus Schwab. While Trump-era policies have pushed back against such agendas in the U.S., the international crowd in Switzerland continues advancing measures that centralize power and wealth.

President Trump is set to deliver a special address at the WEF tomorrow, his first in-person appearance there in years, heading what organisers call the largest U.S. delegation ever. This comes amid his administration’s aggressive moves, including withdrawing from dozens of international organizations seen as wasteful or sovereignty-eroding.

WEF chief executive Borge Brende welcomed the move with diplomatic language: “We’re pleased to welcome back President Trump,” and emphasized that “Dialogue is not a luxury. Dialogue is really a necessity.”

Yet the backdrop is tense. Trump’s prior warnings—demanding nations shift manufacturing to the U.S. or face tariffs—signal no retreat from America First priorities. Economists at the forum acknowledge a shift: as one Bain & Co. analyst put it, “2025 will ultimately be seen as the year in which neoliberal globalisation ended and … the post-globalisation era began,” with the U.S. prioritizing national security over multilateral giveaways.

Trump’s presence injects direct confrontation into the elite echo chamber. While globalists push collaboration that often means U.S. concessions, his speech promises to reinforce tariffs, reshoring, and rejection of agendas that drain American wealth and jobs.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick already delivered a blunt takedown during a WEF panel, declaring the failure of the very ideology the forum has long championed.

Lutnick stated: “The Trump Administration and myself, we are here to make a very clear point — globalization has failed the West and the United States of America. It’s a failed policy. It is what the WEF has stood for, which is export, offshore, far-shore, find the cheapest labor in the world and the world is a better place for it.”

He hammered home the point that globalization has “left America behind” and “left the American workers behind,” contrasting it with the Trump model: “America first is a different model.” Lutnick also criticized European green energy pushes as risking subservience to China, underscoring how globalist schemes often enrich adversaries at Western expense.

These statements from a top Trump official, right in the heart of Davos, amplify the message: the era of unchecked globalism is over. No more offshoring futures or bowing to unelected bodies.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Copyright 2026 m o d e r n i t y

Share