Guest post by Tyler Durden

In what appears to be the Democratic Party's revolutionary arm of the industrial protest complex ("civil terrorism") - backed by possible ties to dark-money-funded NGOs - a show of force emerged outside the Broadview ICE processing center in the crime-ridden sanctuary city of Chicago earlier today.

Protesters, some possibly skipping work and others suspected of being professional agitators funded by shadowy NGOs, carried the usual signs - "Fascists," "Resist Trump" - and waved a LGBTQ Mexican flag.

According to local outlet Fox 32:

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the facility for the third straight Friday, attempting to block vehicles from entering or leaving. A woman was captured on video being thrown to the ground by federal agents. Less than two hours into the protest, agents deployed pepper balls into the crowd, causing demonstrators to scatter.

Hints of Antifa-like rioters...

Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson recently announced that federal officials will use the Broadview ICE facility as the "primary processing location" for detained illegal aliens in the region. The sanctuary city of Chicago is plagued by violent crime and illegal alien criminals protected by Democrat elites.

Meanwhile, DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News that Democrats' support for these staged protests and spew dangerous rhetoric that is putting ICE agents at risk every day of attack.

ICE attacks have surged this year, and this one is especially concerning:

"Members of the Socialist Rifle Association have been charged in the attack on the ICE facility in Alvaredo, TX in which a police officer was shot in the neck, and in two firebombings of Tesla dealerships (political attacks against @elonmusk ). Another joined a foreign terror org."

Indicators of a coordinated revolutionary arm aligned with the Democratic Party have become more obvious, underscored by the political assassination of Charlie Kirk just over a week ago (see report on Armed Queers).

President Trump now supports designating the Antifa movement as a terrorist organization, and his administration is moving to "dismantle" radical leftist groups that sow chaos nationwide - remember leftist NGOs funded BLM riots.

Attention is also turning to foreign entities, such as the Neville Roy Singham NGO empire, with plans to shut them down.

