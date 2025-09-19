This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

A radical-left Democratic candidate learned the hard way what the phrase FAFO means after trying to obstruct law enforcement.

Katherine Abughazaleh, who is running for Congress in Illinois’s 9th Congressional District, joined other anti-ICE protesters in Broadview on Friday to block a processing facility used by the agency. Things quickly got out of control when an ICE agent lost a tear gas canister, which a protester picked up and threw in the direction of NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley.

Chaos continued to unfold when Abughazaleh decided to mess around with ICE. As the video by Bradley below shows, the Illinois Democrat decides to rush right in front of an ICE vehicle in an attempt to prevent it from leaving.

But one brave ICE agent springs into action and promptly takes care of Abughazaleh. He is seen forcibly dragging her away and proceeds to body slam her onto the ground.

She ends up landing hard on her rear. Ouch.

Bradley reported that this incident was preceded by Abughazaleh sitting on the ground to block the vehicle’s exit.

Abughazaleh went on X following her humiliating ordeal to whine about ICE violating her First Amendment rights.

“This is what it looks like when ICE violates our First Amendment rights,” she wrote while sharing footage of her encounter on X.

Of course, the Constitution does not give individuals the right to impede law enforcement. But no one has ever accused Abughazaleh of being a constitutional scholar.

