Footage being shared on X shows a robot in a developer lab appearing to go absolutely crazy and almost landing blows on a handler that could have killed him.

The droid is a Unitree Robotics H1 humanoid robot, which is developed and produced in Hangzhou, China.

The video shows the robot attached to a tether and suddenly becoming agitated before saving its arms around, almost as if it was having a full on panic breakdown.

WATCH:

The “erratic behavior” was said to have been caused by imperfect coding,” however, given that this is China, details are scant, and the context of the footage has not been verified.

The robot retails for $90,000 (not including customs duties) in a listing on the company’s website.

“If you buy Chinese stuff, it might all end up like this… They might even deliberately make it this way to harm people…,” one X user noted.

The behaviour of the robot is reminiscent of another recent video showing an AI-controlled robot ‘attacking’ a crowd during a festival in China.

The android started jerking around erratically and appeared to begin to charging at the crowd while throwing an attempted head butt.

Event organizers claimed the incident happened as a result of “a simple robot failure,” whatever that means.

As we previously highlighted, this technology is approaching a so called “iPhone moment,” a game-changing breakthrough when a new product suddenly transforms an industry.

These kind of things only previously imagined in dystopian science fiction are starting to become creepy reality.

Police forces are even now deploying the robots, making Robocop a reality.

What could possibly go wrong?

There was never a more fitting moment for this clip…

