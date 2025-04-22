This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Thailand the home of Buddhism and peaceful retreats, has deployed the world’s first ‘Robocop’ advanced AI droid designed to ‘detect and prevent crime’.

Here it is:

The thing has 360° cameras for its eyes, and is capable of 24/7 surveillance with real time monitoring.

Hilariously and surely unintentionally, they’ve called the cyborg ‘PC Plod’, full name Police Colonel Nakhonpathom Plod Phai, which means “Nakhonpathom is safe.”

Yeah. Doesn’t look that safe and it almost certainly does more than plod.

The faceless automaton was unveiled during the Songkran festival in Nakhon Pathom province this week.

A Facebook post by the Royal Thai Police also boasts that the soulless android has facial recognition technology and weapon detection capabilities, extending to guns, knives and even just big sticks.

It will aid officers in ‘crowd control’ and tracking ‘threats’, whatever or whomever they may be defined as.

Nothing to worry about there.

Reports indicate that the creature operates on an open-source platform in order to allows developer worldwide to “contribute to its evolution by adding new features and capabilities through secondary development.”

But don’t worry, it’s name is literally is “is safe.”

These kind of things only previously imagined in dystopian science fiction are starting to become creepy reality:

Ok, we’re done here. Roll the clip from Robocop, and then the other one from iRobot and we’re out.

