Today, I get to share something I didn’t think I’d be saying any time soon—a long-overdue victory.

Some of you may remember when I opened up about the cyberstalker (or team of cyberstalkers) who made my life a living hell. In just five weeks, I was forced to delete over 196 of my own posts on X.

But today, justice finally showed up.

The person behind the notorious “Enterprising Desert Raven” and “Resplendent Cedar Osprey” Community Notes accounts, who I believe was orchestrating these forced post deletions, has been BANNED. I can’t overstate how big that is.

For years, “Enterprising Desert Raven” exploited the Community Notes system to intimidate users. In some cases, he even went as far as sending packages to people’s homes as a twisted way to intimidate them and say, “I know where you live.”

But the final straw came when he used a Community Notes message to dox a mother of three. The note, added as so-called “context,” exposed the mother’s personal details.

X saw the violation and said, “No more.”

Both of his major accounts—“Enterprising Desert Raven” and “Resplendent Cedar Osprey”—are now offline.

He’s also banned from creating new ones, though let’s be honest, he’ll probably try. If you spot any suspicious accounts that look familiar, report them immediately. Ban evasion gets shut down fast.

This is a major win. Justice has finally been served, and EDR’s reign of terror is officially over. Ding dong, the witch is dead.

The Fatal Error That Led to the Suspension

@KaegensNews put together a video documenting the doxing incident.

As @ShadowofEzra explained, Enterprising Desert Raven “exposed her [the mother’s] government name, which links directly to her private business and even reveals the identities of her children—an act that appears designed to intimidate and silence her.”

Thankfully, X took swift action and shut down the two most influential accounts he operated behind.

Special Thanks to Everyone Who Helped Make This Happen

This didn’t happen overnight. It was a collective effort, and I’m grateful to everyone who helped make it happen. Special thanks to:

@KaegensNews, @ShadowofEzra, @carl_jurassic, @Kronykal, @FinalCutTile, @Jikkyleaks, @TheRabbitHole84, @MJTruthUltra, @FanCNsFTW, @RenzTom, @Fynnderella1, @newstart_2024, @TRHLofficial, @goddeketal, @TaraBull808

…and so many others who documented the abuse, reported the violations, and refused to stay silent in the face of injustice.

My faith in X has been restored. I know how upsetting it was for many of you to see what I went through, but today, we celebrate.

And if you previously canceled your X Premium subscription, maybe this is the moment to reconsider. It’s a simple way to show support for a platform that, at least in this case, did the right thing.

The worst is behind us, and X appears to be serious about becoming a platform that actually works for everyone.

The future looks bright!

