Dear 𝕏 and Substack Community,

I write this post out of desperation.

A coordinated group is making my life a living hell.

I’ve been forced to DELETE over 196 of my own posts in just the past 5 weeks!

This includes simple thread summaries of Joe Rogan’s podcast.

I fear my safety and my account could be in danger. Please listen to my cry for help.

For the past three and a half years, I’ve been in the fight—calling out COVID tyranny, helping Trump win, exposing medical lies, driving RFK Jr. across the HHS finish line, and backing MAHA efforts.

My work has generated billions of impressions and amassed over 1.7 million followers on the X platform.

But the mission has always been bigger than numbers: to push a pro-human, pro-liberty message—because the government has too much power, your tax dollars are being stolen, and no one’s coming to save us but ourselves.

Before and during COVID, I worked in healthcare.

I was always quiet—never voiced strong opinions.

Then, I witnessed the worst assault on human liberties I had ever seen in my life.

The verbal abuse, the shaming, the blaming of the unvaccinated, coupled with the ruination of people’s livelihoods and denied surgeries, was too much to ignore.

Here’s a video recap of what happened and what we had to endure.

I had zero presence on social media, but I knew I had to act. I couldn’t sit back and watch COVID tyranny spiral out of control.

So, I started a Twitter account, and “The Vigilant Fox” was born.

Before Elon took over, my account had been banned three separate times on Twitter for the crime of sharing the other side of the COVID story.

Standing with me were medical freedom heroes like

,

,

,

,

,

and countless others who refused to stay silent.

George Orwell said, “In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” My mission is to keep doing just that, for as long as I can.

But a coordinated group is working to stop me, locking me out of my account over 196 times and forcing me to delete my own posts.

Every single lockout is tagged as a “paid partnership violation”—even for posts that simply summarize a Joe Rogan episode or a Bill Maher podcast, with zero paid promotional content of any kind.

FULL DISCLOSURE: Most of the flagged posts were legitimate paid partnership violations—back when I was naive about FTC rules and didn’t include proper disclosures.

But a coordinated group is combing through my post history, flagging content that’s over a year and a half old.

I currently produce a news program with Maria Zeee called The Daily Pulse, and we rely on sponsors to keep the broadcast running.

But even with full disclosures, the same coordinated group continues to mass-flag my posts.

Their goal isn’t to enforce the rules—it’s an attempt to decimate my business.

Take a look at these two side-by-side photos.

Both had full disclosure that I benefit from sales, clearly marked as “Paid Partnerships.”

And yet, they were still taken down.

Each “violation” comes with the message:

“Please note that repeated violations may lead to a suspension of your account. Proceed to X now to fix the issue with your account.”

This looks like an attempt to ban my account and silence my voice for good.

I believe I’m being targeted because they know how influential my voice is.

Every day, I spend countless hours digging through news and content, searching for what others ignore or hide.

Then, I break it down into easily digestible reports that often disrupt the narrative, highlighting key points I believe everyone deserves to know.

And I do it with as much honesty and integrity as I possibly can.

That simple formula has been wildly successful for me.

Over the past year on X, my posts have racked up over 3.6 billion impressions, peaking at a pivotal moment: election season.

That reach, combined with my ability to deliver hard-hitting reports in real time, poses a serious threat to the mainstream narrative.

Naturally, there are people who want to sabotage that.

Posting on 𝕏 now feels like walking through a minefield. I’ll be mid-post—only to lose everything I had written before getting locked out.

Even when that doesn’t happen, the lockouts still send my account into a tailspin.

Recently, Community Notes rolled out a robustness update that detects and neutralizes coordinated manipulation, specifically when note writers and raters move in lockstep to game the system.

The same concept urgently needs to be applied to post-flagging.

A handful of bad actors have been able to lock me out repeatedly for five straight weeks—with zero consequences.

It’s shaken my ability to work and disrupted the operation of my entire social media business.

If it can happen to me, it can happen to you, it can happen to any creator on the 𝕏 platform.

@Safety, @elonmusk, @lindayaX—please take urgent action on this critical issue.

I love 𝕏 and want to see the platform thrive.

But this kind of censorship and coordinated manipulation has no place here, and it must be addressed if 𝕏 is going to live up to its full potential.

Thanks for reading.

As mentioned earlier, this targeted attack on my account has seriously damaged my ability to work and operate my social media business.

