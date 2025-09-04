This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Vice President JD Vance tore into Senate Democrats after they acted like a group of school children playing courtroom during RFK Jr’s testimony today.

The Senators lined up to take pot shots at Kennedy, who remarkably held his own, in what was clearly an attempt to sour the American people on the HHS Secretary.

The Democrats’ efforts appear to have spectacularly backfired.

“When I see all these senators trying to lecture and ‘gotcha’ Bobby Kennedy today,” Vance wrote in an X Post, “all I can think is: You all support off-label, untested, and irreversible hormonal ‘therapies’ for children.”

Vance added that the Dems stand up for “mutilating our kids and enriching big pharma.”

“You’re full of shit and everyone knows it,” he further asserted.

Oof.

Here are some of the exchanges Kennedy had with the Dems, expertly fending off their attacks.

RFK Vs Wyden:

Brutal.

RFK Vs Bennet:

Sit down bitch.

RFK Vs Warren:

She has such an excretory voice.

RFK Vs Sanders:

Why is Sanders screaming?

RFK Vs Lujan:

Lol.

RFK Vs Smith:

He knew exactly what they were up to.

RFK Vs Warnock:

Sometimes the simplest answer is the most effective.

RFK Vs Hassan:

They don’t even know what they’re talking about.

RFK Vs Warner:

Owned.

RFK Vs Cassidy:

That about sums it up.

Responding to the line of questioning about COVID vaccines, Kennedy stated “There were more reports to VAERS of injuries and deaths from that COVID vaccine than all vaccines put together in history! We have to acknowledge that there was a cause, we acknowledge that there was a benefit – we can’t quantify either one because of the data chaos at CDC!”

“And they think I’m being ‘evasive’ because I won’t make a kind of a statement that’s almost RELIGIOUS in nature?! Did it save a million lives? Well, there’s no data to support that. There may be data. There’s no study. There’s faulty data,” Kennedy added.

He concluded, “I’m not going to sign on to something if I can’t make it to a scientific certainty! It doesn’t mean that I’m anti-vax – it just means I’m PRO-SCIENCE.”

Kennedy has come out of this looking like an absolute boss.

