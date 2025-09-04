Vance Blasts Democrat Senators Attacking RFK: “You’re Full of Sh*t and Everyone Knows It”
Kennedy has come out of this hearing looking like an absolute boss.
This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.
Guest post by @ModernityNews
Vice President JD Vance tore into Senate Democrats after they acted like a group of school children playing courtroom during RFK Jr’s testimony today.
Join 134K+ Substack readers and 1.8 million 𝕏 users following Vigilant Fox. Get critical news and exclusive stories the media won’t cover — all in one place. Subscribe today.
The Senators lined up to take pot shots at Kennedy, who remarkably held his own, in what was clearly an attempt to sour the American people on the HHS Secretary.
The Democrats’ efforts appear to have spectacularly backfired.
“When I see all these senators trying to lecture and ‘gotcha’ Bobby Kennedy today,” Vance wrote in an X Post, “all I can think is: You all support off-label, untested, and irreversible hormonal ‘therapies’ for children.”
Vance added that the Dems stand up for “mutilating our kids and enriching big pharma.”
“You’re full of shit and everyone knows it,” he further asserted.
Oof.
#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.
Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.
There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.
Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.
DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.
Here are some of the exchanges Kennedy had with the Dems, expertly fending off their attacks.
RFK Vs Wyden:
Brutal.
RFK Vs Bennet:
Sit down bitch.
RFK Vs Warren:
She has such an excretory voice.
RFK Vs Sanders:
Why is Sanders screaming?
RFK Vs Lujan:
Lol.
RFK Vs Smith:
He knew exactly what they were up to.
RFK Vs Warnock:
Sometimes the simplest answer is the most effective.
RFK Vs Hassan:
They don’t even know what they’re talking about.
RFK Vs Warner:
Owned.
RFK Vs Cassidy:
That about sums it up.
Responding to the line of questioning about COVID vaccines, Kennedy stated “There were more reports to VAERS of injuries and deaths from that COVID vaccine than all vaccines put together in history! We have to acknowledge that there was a cause, we acknowledge that there was a benefit – we can’t quantify either one because of the data chaos at CDC!”
“And they think I’m being ‘evasive’ because I won’t make a kind of a statement that’s almost RELIGIOUS in nature?! Did it save a million lives? Well, there’s no data to support that. There may be data. There’s no study. There’s faulty data,” Kennedy added.
He concluded, “I’m not going to sign on to something if I can’t make it to a scientific certainty! It doesn’t mean that I’m anti-vax – it just means I’m PRO-SCIENCE.”
Kennedy has come out of this looking like an absolute boss.
Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.
Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y
It's a good start! Can't say this often enough!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Wish the whole damn concept of vaccines would go the way of bloodletting, it is just as ridiculous and dangerous!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure WORTHLESS poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.