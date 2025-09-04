RFK Jr. just walked into Congress and took down his biggest critics in one fell swoop.

This was a masterclass.

Elizabeth Warren erupted over Kennedy “taking” COVID vaccines away—only to have her $855,000 in pharma bucks exposed.

That’s when Bernie Sanders made a fatal error:

He blurted out that nearly EVERY POLITICIAN is taking Pharma dollars — as if that somehow excused Warren, himself, and his colleagues.

This is one of those head-scratching moments that leave you wondering… did he really just say that?

Before CNN starts spinning this hearing, watch all these clips they don’t want you to see.

For the past week, Democrats have been mounting pressure to get RFK Jr. to resign. They hoped this hearing would be their chance to make it happen — but things didn’t go as planned.

Right out of the gate, Kennedy announced that the CDC will be cleaning house– removing the health officials responsible for the catastrophic COVID failures.

“The people at CDC... who put masks on our children, who closed our schools, are the people who WILL BE LEAVING.”

Moments later, Kennedy articulated further exactly why he’s cleaning house. He grew emotional and dropped a harrowing statistic that brought the room to silence.

“This morning, I got the latest numbers from the CDC that 76.4% of Americans now have a chronic disease. This is stunning. When my uncle was President, it was 11%. In 1950, it was 3%... That’s why we have to fire people at CDC. They DID NOT do their job. This was THEIR JOB to keep us healthy. I need to fire some of those people to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Kennedy quickly received pushback from Senator Michael Bennett (D-Colorado).

Bennet took issue with Kennedy appointing Dr. Robert Malone to the ACIP committee, a body of experts that advises the CDC on vaccine use and policy.

Bennett asked, “Are you aware that Dr. Robert Malone claimed that the commonly used mRNA vaccine ‘causes a form of AIDS and can damage children’s, quote, brains, their heart, their immune system, and their ability to have children in the future?’”

Kennedy gave him an answer he didn’t want to hear.

“Dr. Malone is one of the inventors of the mRNA vaccine. So he knows a lot more about it than I do.”

This left Bennet frozen, with no rebuttal except to declare: “That statement is not true!!!”

Bennet pressed further, leaving Kennedy no choice but to put him on the hot seat and expose his hypocrisy.

KENNEDY: “You were never there complaining when the pharmaceutical companies were… running their products through with no safety testing.”

BENNETT: “You can characterize it any way you want. I quoted them today. What I said was accurate. What you said were lies.”

KENNEDY: “Are you saying, Senator, are you saying that the mRNA vaccine has never been associated with myocarditis or pericarditis in teenagers?”

BENNETT: “I am simply trying to say that the people that you have put on that panel after firing—”

(Kennedy interrupts)

KENNEDY: “You’re evading that question.”

BENNETT: “I’m asking the questions.”

KENNEDY: “Well, I asked you a question.”

BENNETT (raising his voice): “I’m asking the questions for Mr. Kennedy on behalf of PARENTS and SCHOOLS and TEACHERS all over the United States of America who deserve so much better than your leadership.”

KENNEDY: “They deserve the truth, and that’s what we’re going to give them for the FIRST TIME in the history of that agency.”

Mid-hearing, Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) gave his Senate floor time to Kennedy to expose the corporate capture of America’s health agencies.

Kennedy wasted no time, calling out the CDC for deliberately lying about childhood autism rates tied to MMR vaccines.

JOHNSON: “Do you want to just talk about what you’ve witnessed in terms of the capture of the agencies that you’re now in charge of? The corruption of science—federal health agencies being captured by pharmaceutical industries, by Big Pharma, by Big Food.”

KENNEDY: “I’ll just tell you one example. I could sit here and give you thousands, but in 2002, CDC did an internal study of—Fulton county, Georgia, children and looked at children who got the MMR vaccine on time and compared those to kids who got them later.” “So, in other words, kids who got them before 36 months and kids who got them afterward.” “The data from that study showed that Black boys who got the vaccine on time had a 260% greater chance of getting an autism diagnosis than children who waited.” “The chief scientist on that, Dr. William Thompson, the senior vaccine safety scientist at CDC was ordered to come into a room with four other co-authors by his boss, Frank Destefano, who’s the head of the immunization safety branch….and ordered to destroy that data.” “And then they published it…without that fact.”

“So, you know that story. I know that story. And you know of hundreds of stories like that. It happens all the time.”

“We are being lied to by these agencies and we are going to change that right now!”

Senator Johnson also used his time to share some big news.

He revealed that a high-quality Vax vs. Unvax study will finally be made public on Tuesday, September 9.

The study was conducted in 2020 (Ron Johnson misspoke and said 2000), yet its findings have been kept under wraps for the past five years.

And what did the data suggest?

“…the vaccinated population [is] far more prone to chronic illness than people completely unexposed to vaccines.”

Attorney Aaron Siri will unveil the full findings on Tuesday.

RFK Jr.’s next major showdown came when Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) erupted over his promise not to “take” vaccines away.

Kennedy replied that he isn’t taking vaccines away — but he also won’t promote pharmaceutical products without clinical data to support them.

Warren kept pressing, and Kennedy exposed her $855,000 in donations from the pharmaceutical industry.

Watching Kennedy's exchange with Warren prompted Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) to make a fatal error:

He blurted out that nearly EVERY POLITICIAN is taking Pharma dollars — as if that somehow excused Warren, himself, and his colleagues.

But it only made him look like a complete fool.

SANDERS: “Just for the record, every single Republican... has received PAC money from the pharmaceutical industry. Are they all corrupt as well?”

KENNEDY: “And I’m telling you the American Heart Association has been co-opted by the food industry.”

SANDERS: “Every Republican got corporate PAC money from the pharmaceutical industry, Democrats as well. Everybody is corrupt but you? Is that what we’re looking at? I don’t think so.”

This is one of those exchanges that leave you scratching your head. Kennedy was confused by what Sanders was trying to accomplish here.

Kennedy got backup firepower from Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) — a licensed OB-GYN — when he silenced the room by revealing the shocking number of shots kids are expected to take by age 18.

“On day number one, they get their first jab, a hepatitis vaccine. By the time they’re 18 months, they’ve had 18 jabs. By the time they get to be able to vote, they have 76 jabs.”

Dr. Marshall explained that he doesn’t see the point in vaccinating every newborn on the first day of life for Hepatitis B when the mother tests negative — leaving no plausible risk to the child, since the primary routes of transmission are intravenous drug use and sexual activity.

This opened up the opportunity for Kennedy to hammer that point even further, revealing that “prior to the introduction of the vaccine, the risk of a baby dying from hepatitis B was 1 in 7 million.”

“That means you need to give 7 MILLION hepatitis B vaccines to prevent ONE death,” Kennedy explained.

This reality leaves many wondering why this particular shot is mandated in 46 states for children to attend public school.

After three hours of relentless partisan attacks, Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) delivered a sharp observation that summed up the entire hearing in just two sentences:

“I said at the outset of this hearing [that there] was going to be some partisan battling going on. That is something that is VERY OBVIOUS to anybody who’s paid any attention to what’s happened in the last three hours.”

The hearing was adjourned, and Kennedy walked away with a smile.

Democrats threw everything they had at him and still came up empty-handed.

If they want RFK Jr. gone, they’ll have to wait for another political opportunity—because today, they struck out.

