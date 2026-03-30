This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Anthony Scott

A 23-year-old U.S. Marine is in federal custody after allegedly stealing and selling military equipment from Camp Pendleton in California.

A grand jury has indicted Corporal Andrew Paul Amarillas for stealing and selling weapons of war, which include a Javelin missile system and over 2 million rounds of M855 ammunition.

Court documents alleged Amarillas stole the weapons from Camp Pendleton while he served as an ammunition technician specialist at the School of Infantry-West from 2022 to 2025.

AZ Family reported that Amarillas allegedly stole the weapons and proceeded to sell them to co-conspirators in his home state of Arizona.

Per The LA Times:

A U.S. Marine formerly stationed at Camp Pendleton is now in federal custody, charged with stealing weapons of war — including a shoulder-fired missile system — with the intent to resell them in Arizona, according to court documents. Cpl. Andrew Paul Amarillas is accused of using his position as an ammunition technical specialist at the School of Infantry West at the San Diego base to access and steal military property, including at least one Javelin missile system, military-grade ammunition and other weapons-related material, between February 2022 and November 2025. Investigators say he transported the stolen weapons and ammunition to his home state of Arizona, where he sold them to a network of co-conspirators, who then resold the equipment to others. Authorities described the items as strictly controlled and dangerous, posing a threat to civilians and law enforcement. Some but not all of the stolen material has been recovered. “The objects of the conspiracy were to steal property and ammunition from the U.S. military and sell stolen U.S. military property and ammunition to others to earn money,” read the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona in March.

The theft comes just weeks after The Gateway Pundit reported that officials at U.S. Army Fort Campbell revealed that four Skydio X10D Drone Systems were stolen from the 326th Division Engineer Battalion building.

Officials at Fort Campbell announced that the suspects behind the drone theft have been identified and had access to the building where the drones were stored at the base.

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