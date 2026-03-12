This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Anthony Scott

Four military drones were stolen from Fort Campbell in Kentucky.

In a post on the U.S. Army Fort Campbell Facebook Page, a spokesperson wrote that four Skydio X10D Drone Systems were stolen from the 326th Division Engineer Battalion building.

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a reward for information that leads to the conviction of those behind the theft.

The drones were originally stolen in November of last year, but Fort Campbell released information and surveillance photos to the public on March 11.

Per WKNY:

The U.S. Army Fort Campbell is reporting the theft of four drone systems, and it needs your help to locate the suspects. According to a social media post by the U.S. Army Fort Campbell, the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft. Fort Campbell states the theft involved four Skydio X10D drone systems. The drone systems were last seen on November 21, 2025 at the 326th Division Engineer Battalion at Building 6955 on A Shau Valley Road in Fort Campbell, according to the post. Between November 21-24, 2025, Fort Campbell states unknown individuals unlawfully accessed the building and took the drones.

The Skydio X10D is an unmanned aerial drone designed with a modular payload capability.

The U.S. Army 7th Army Training Command, last July, used the Skydio X10D to drop a live M67 grenade for the first time at the Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany.

LOOK:

The report of the stolen drones came just 24 hours before ABC News reported that the FBI had released a bulletin that warned California police departments that Iran may try to attack the Golden State with drones.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

Share