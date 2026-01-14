The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
weedom1's avatar
weedom1
1h

People will never learn the full story behind the malfeasance, errors and propaganda which underlie the COVID era and the inappropriate and damaging policies which continue to this day. The governments, "intelligence" and pharma industries are still causing widespread excess deaths and economic and social destruction, to which they can never admit.

The aforementioned 3 groups are so tightly intertwined that they can't choose fall guys to suffer the anger of the public, and cannot back away from the narratives used to justify their actions.

I'm linking this veritable proof that government personnel understood fully that the initial PCR tests upon which COVID policy was built, were faulty.

(The last of the bogus PCR tests, for which emergency approvals quietly expired, were used up on health care professionals who obtained religious exemptions from the mRNA jabs.)

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture