The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

America is on the verge of repeating the same catastrophic error it made 40 years ago.

In 1986, the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act was passed in hopes of safer vaccines for children.

The only thing it protected was vaccine manufacturers from being sued by parents of injured children.

Now pesticide giants are pushing for the exact same deal: No accountability, no consequences—a free pass to poison people and the soil while hiding behind government protection.

If they succeed, the fallout will be devastating—for our health, our food supply, and our future.

Thankfully, we have time to stop it, but we have to act fast.

The U.S. government was built on checks and balances. Even when industries go too far, the public, courts, and independent voices can pull them back.

But history has clearly shown us that when each of these safeguards is captured, corporate crime runs unchecked.

And that’s exactly what’s happening right now.

All throughout the pandemic, the institutions failed us, censorship reigned, and billions were funneled into dangerous mandates.

But the overwhelming and ongoing backlash proved one thing: no cartel can control the narrative forever.

The truth eventually breaks even the most powerful grip.

The very same liability shield that fueled the vaccine boom is being used for pesticides.

And if they succeed, Bayer and Monsanto will be untouchable—poisoning farmland and food with zero consequences.

It’s the 1986 Vaccine Act all over again.

This isn’t just history repeating itself—it’s worse. And we know better.

See the shocking parallels between vaccine immunity and Bayer’s pesticide shield in the full report from

.

Liability shields matter because lawsuits are often the last line of defense. Without them, industries cut safety corners, deny the harm they cause, and flood the market with dangerous products.

Removing accountability isn’t pro-business—it’s anti-people.

We’ve seen what this has done to vaccines. We can’t let it happen to pesticides.

The DPT vaccine was so dangerous it caused seizures, brain damage, even death.

Lawsuits mounted until Congress cut a deal: shield vaccine makers, pay claims through the government.

A so-called compromise that bred catastrophe. And it’s about to happen again.

Instead of safer vaccines, liability immunity unleashed an explosion of new shots, and none of them were incentivized to be safe because the checks and balances system was removed from the equation.

And on top of that, VAERS was undermined, research ignored, and the Supreme Court later barred direct lawsuits altogether.

That’s the same blueprint Big Ag wants to use now.

Monsanto is literally one of the most hated corporations in history.

From Agent Orange to PCBs and to GMOs, its record is a case study in how far a company will go when profit trumps human life.

And even without a liability shield, they’ve already figured out how to game the system. How much worse will it get if they get their way?

Humans and the life we share this planet with can’t afford more toxins and poisons.

Agent Orange, sprayed over Vietnam, killed hundreds of thousands and left generations with birth defects. Monsanto’s shortcuts made it even more toxic, and they denied responsibility.

PCBs were another nightmare. Monsanto sold them for decades despite knowing they were persistent poisons. They contaminated rivers and entire towns.

Then came rBGH, a growth hormone for milk cows. It boosted production but sickened animals and threatened human health. Monsanto bullied reporters, sued dairies, and fought labeling.

Shielding them from legal liability is the last thing we need.

Monsanto’s GMO playbook has been absolutely ruthless. Monsanto is the epitome of a bully.

Their playbook? Sue small farmers, engineer seeds that can’t reproduce naturally, pay off scientists, and silence critics.

In Hawaii, locals pushed back, passing historic bans on pesticide spraying near schools. But Monsanto overturned them in court.

When resistance grew, they shifted operations to Puerto Rico—where political pushback was weaker.

The message is clear:

Monsanto will poison wherever they can, escape liability, and leave communities to clean up the mess.

They don’t care who they harm in the process.

The Roundup cover-up was just the beginning. What they’re doing now is even more shocking. Don’t miss the full report below.

Despite their ability to game the system, the public woke up to the destruction caused by Monsanto. Outrage grew. Protests erupted around the country.

Then, in 2018, Bayer bought Monsanto for $66 billion. Many thought Monsanto was “too unethical” for any partner but Bayer bit anyway.

It blew up in their face. Their stock collapsed as Roundup cancer lawsuits piled up.

Glyphosate (Roundup) was once hailed as a miracle herbicide. Paired with GMO crops, it made Monsanto absurdly rich.

But overuse bred resistant weeds, contaminated food, and the chemical was soon linked to non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

So what did Monsanto do? They covered it up—for decades.

RFK Jr. himself worked hard to help expose them. Lawsuits revealed Monsanto ghostwrote studies, doctored the data, and pressured regulators to keep Roundup around, saying it was “safe and effective.”

But the jurors thankfully saw right through the fraud.

Bayer was nearly destroyed.

But instead of reform, Bayer’s new CEO launched a counterattack: swap Roundup’s formula with something worse, set aside $16B for settlements, and—most importantly—lobby to erase all liability.

And now, their survival depends on legal immunity.

They have everything to lose, so they’re pulling out all the stops.

Did you know there are hidden riders in federal spending bills that protect big corporations?

Buried clauses strip states of their right to require cancer warnings or enforce new safety standards.

These quiet carve-outs protect industry, not Americans. And yet they happen constantly.

Another rider shields sewage sludge—“biosolids”—from PFAS regulation.

For decades, toxic sludge has been rebranded as fertilizer, spread on farmland, and sold as green recycling.

In truth, it’s loaded with forever chemicals that poison soil, the produce and livestock that we consume, and the water we drink.

The EPA has finally admitted that forever chemical (PFAS) sludge is a massive health risk. It can lead to things like cancer, immune damage, and developmental harm.

Yet Congress wants to ban enforcement of that very report. Protecting polluters, while farmers lose their land and people lose their health.

Farmland in the US and the rest of the world is not infinite. If enough of it is contaminated, food systems can and will collapse.

Liability shields guarantee destruction on a national scale.

Corporations cash out, farmers are ruined, and the people suffer and maybe even starve.

It sounds scary because it is.

Toxic sludge, forever chemicals, farmland destroyed—Congress is helping hide it all. We have to stop this before it’s too late.

Polls show 90% of Idahoans surveyed oppose shielding pesticide companies. The opposition is overwhelming!

The people really care about this issue. So they’ve made it even harder for the average person to understand what’s going on.

If you contact your representatives, don’t be surprised if they tell you there isn’t a liability shield. But that’s just because the world’s best lawyers have tried to work their magic on the language of the rider and others like it.

They’re playing really dirty and we can’t let them get away with it.

Thankfully, a lot of people care about this issue, they just need to be informed about the truth of the situation, including how the riders are being written.

And they need clear actionable steps.

So what can we do?

First, contact your representatives. Even if they try to brush this off as a non-issue, we need to speak up. Tell them about sections 453 and 507 in HR 4754 and then tell them they must be removed.

Next, we need to find and support alternatives. All of these toxic things will probably continue to exist and be used if there are no alternatives available. We need to increase demand for alternatives and make it harder to use the toxic options.

We have to stop the division.

It’s incredible that RFK Jr., a vocal opponent of many multibillion-dollar industries, is HHS Secretary and that Make America Healthy Again has become a household term.

We need to celebrate every win we get and work together for more, not fight amongst ourselves and get stuck there. That’s exactly what those multibillion-dollar industries want!

We might as well join them if all we’re going to do is point fingers and complain about the people who have the power to make the change our country so badly needs.

For more ideas on how we tackle this issue, check out the full report here:

This fight is bigger than Monsanto. It’s bigger than Roundup. It’s bigger than Bayer.

It’s about whether or not corporations can permanently enshrine their right to poison us without consequence.

Liability shields for pesticides will be as disastrous as the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986.

We cannot let this happen, and we absolutely have the power to stop it.

